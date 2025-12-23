Three Instant Observations From Illinois Basketball's 91-48 Win Over Missouri

All the theoretical takes about Illinois basketball's talent and potential this season have given fans reason to stay locked in and hopeful about the emergence of a national contender in Champaign, but the reality had fallen short. Until Monday.

What changed? A (nearly) wall-to-wall 91-48 destruction of Missouri at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, a win that was so suffocating and complete that the Tigers' shortcomings hardly mattered. Mizzou is a solid SEC team and a border rival that typically pushed Illinois even in its off seasons, and on Monday the Illini (9-3) gave no quarter, barely pausing or looking up from their meal as they devoured the Tigers. Is this the start of a new chapter or a blip on the radar for Illinois?

A little extra baggage 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8Gubfi9MHn — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 23, 2025

Here are three more instant observations from the Illini's dismantling of the Tigers in the annual Braggin' Rights showdown:

1. This was Illinois' most complete performance of the season

Eleven games into the season, the Illini had shown flashes of their very best across the board – but never all at once. That changed Monday in St. Louis, where Illinois enjoyed an exceptional night from the field (30-for-58, 52.7 percent), from three-point range (15-for-33, 45.5 percent) and from the free-throw line (16-for-20, 80.0 percent), while moving the ball deftly (20 assists) and dropping a guillotine on the Tigers' offense.

Most importantly, the effort and execution were there. Illinois came close to doubling up Missouri on the boards (43-24), and the Illini absolutely smothered everything the Tigers tried to get going inside the arc. It was a virtuoso performance that may not be replicable every night moving forward. But if Illinois can tap into 85 percent of its output Monday, it will be incredibly tough to beat the rest of the way.

Highlights of our 91-48 Braggin' Rights victory over Missouri on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. pic.twitter.com/dia9FHtIDi — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 23, 2025

2. Big Z showed a new side of himself

Zvonimir Ivisic has been a useful rotational player and a brief burst of energy for the Illini in most of his appearances, but his efforts could hardly have been described as anything approaching inspirational. A few big shots. A couple big blocks. A strong rebound here and there.

Something was different against Mizzou. Ivisic showed up ready to do battle. In just 17 minutes, he had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. He racked every rebound up for grabs, swatted – or terrorized – every shot against him in the paint. If he wasn't the best player on the floor, he was the game's overwhelming gravitational force. It was, far and away, Ivisic's best and most dominant performance in an Illini uniform – maybe even in his college career.

3. Keaton Wagler sets the tone

Is there any way to quantify the impact of Keaton Wagler ? No. Can Wagler's influence on Monday's game be overlooked? Impossible.

It's still hard to believe Wagler is a freshman, but even beyond matters of experience and maturity, what he is accomplishing for the Illini is beyond impressive. His team-high 22 points, five threes and four assists in 34 minutes don't reflect how important he was to the flow of Illinois' offense. He created opportunities with angles and timing, forced nothing and took the lead as the trigger man for an offense featuring a host of excellent, more experienced scorers. Wagler didn't outshine them. He elevated them. And he's been doing it all season.