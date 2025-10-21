Zvonimir Ivisic Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the sixth of 14, we shine a light on center/forward Zvonimir Ivisic. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players (as they're added) by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in ourprojected depth chart.
Zvonimir Ivisic | 7-foot-2 center/forward | Junior | No. 44
Where is Zvonimir Ivisic from?
Ivisic is one of several Illini players with European roots. Before arriving in the U.S., Ivisic – a versatile big man – was last with SC Derby in the Adriatic League, where he developed a reputation for his mobility and floor-stretching ability as a 7-footer. Seeking a new challenge, he chose college basketball in America – and the Kentucky Wildcats – starting with the 2023–24 season. After overcoming early eligibility hurdles, he quickly made an impression in Lexington with his combination of size and skill on both ends of the court.
After the season, Ivisic followed head coach John Calipari to Arkansas, where he became a key contributor for a Razorbacks team that reached the Sweet 16. After another strong campaign, he entered the transfer portal and chose to continue his journey in Champaign, reuniting with his brother – Tomislav Ivisic – and bringing his international experience and modern big-man game to Illinois’ frontcourt.
Zvonimir Ivisic statistics and 2024-25 season
Ivisic offers a rare blend of size, versatility and skill in a 7-foot-2 package. Last season in Fayetteville, he emerged as one of the SEC’s most efficient stretch bigs, averaging 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in just 19 minutes per game while leading Arkansas in three-point shooting (37.6 percent, 47-for-125). On defense, Ivisic showcased elite rim-protecting instincts, tallying a team-high 66 blocks (1.9 per game), which ranked second in the SEC and 16th nationally in block percentage (10.5), per KenPom.
Season
Team
Minutes
Points
FG%
FT%
3s
3FG%
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks
Steals
2023-24
Kentucky
11.7
5.5
57.7
77.3
6
37.5
3.3
0.6
1.3
0.3
2024-25
Arkansas
19.1
8.5
47.3
72.4
47
37.6
4.3
0.8
1.9
0.7
Scouting Zvonimir Ivisic
With one of the purest jump shots you’ll find in a 7-footer, Ivisic arrives in Champaign as a seamless fit in coach Brad Underwood’s system. Illinois’ NBA-style offense emphasizes spacing and perimeter shooting, and Ivisic embodies that philosophy perfectly. While he is a bit more specialized than his brother on the offensive end, his game is built around efficiency – most of his scoring comes from three-pointers, dunks and finishes at the rim rather than post-ups. He thrives in pick-and-roll actions, showing equal comfort slipping to the basket or popping out for open looks beyond the arc.
Defensively, Ivisic anchors the paint with his length and timing. He has been a high-volume shot blocker at every stop in his career, and that rim protection should immediately translate to Illinois’ frontcourt. However, his aggressive instincts can occasionally lead to foul trouble, as he challenges nearly every attempt near the rim. Still, his ability to alter shots and stretch the floor makes him one of the most intriguing big men in the Big Ten heading into the season.
Zvonimir Ivisic highlights
What they're saying about Zvonimir Ivisic
“Z has got tremendous athleticism – he’s very bouncy, another really good shooter, and has a very high IQ. I love the thought of playing both of those guys together, at over seven feet – the ability to protect the rim and keep the floor spread offensively. So, very excited about Z,” said Underwood in April after the addition of Zvonimir Ivisic and the idea of pairing him with his brother.
What we expect from Zvonimir Ivisic
We got an early glimpse of how Ivisic may fit into the Illini lineup during the team'sfirst tune-up game Sunday against Illinois State. Big Z showcased his versatile skill set, knocking down three triples with confidence and throwing down a pair of emphatic dunks. He also chipped in five rebounds and a pair of blocks, flashing the two-way impact Illinois fans can look forward to.
The expectation is that Zvonimir will be an immediate part of Underwood’s rotation, providing valuable floor spacing for Illinois’ playmakers. Defensively, he is an elite rim protector who can anchor the paint, but the key question is his lateral quickness. If he can stay in front of smaller forwards, Illinois could have the flexibility to run double-big lineups featuring the Ivisic brothers together – a pairing that could make for one of the most unique frontcourts in the Big Ten.