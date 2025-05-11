Illinois Basketball Adds Blake Fagbemi: What the New Guard Brings to the Illini
On Wednesday night, head coach Brad Underwood and Illinois added much needed depth at the guard position by earning the commitment of in-state point guard Blake Fagbemi.
Fagbemi, a member of the Class of 2025, played his high school ball at Chicago suburban powerhouse Benet. In his senior season, Fagbemi helped lead the program to its first ever state title.
The 6-foot lead guard will join a semi-open backcourt that is headlined by international guard Mihailo Petrovic, returning senior Kylan Boswell, and redshirt junior Ty Rodgers.
While Fagbemi may find minutes hard to come by in his first collegiate season, he has the opportunity to grow into a role as his career progresses. Nonetheless, here’s what the Illini can expect out of their latest addition:
Offensively, Fagbemi is a heady, high-IQ guard that not only has the vision, but the pinpoint passing ability with either hand that allows him to flourish as a facilitator. A stellar shooter from deep and the midrange, Fagbemi has a solid lefty stroke that keeps defenses honest. Athletic, and crafty getting downhill, Fagbemi finishes well off two feet, and can use either hand around the basket.
On the defensive end, although he’s a bit undersized – which may spell trouble at the Big Ten level – his defensive instincts, quick hands, and peskiness allow him to not only keep offensive players in front, but create turnovers.
Although it may take some time for Fagbemi to hone his body and continue to build his athleticism, he certainly has an all-around skill set that can lead to success at the next level.