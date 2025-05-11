Illini now

Illinois Basketball Adds Blake Fagbemi: What the New Guard Brings to the Illini

The Illini bolstered their guard rotation by adding Blake Fagbemi, an in-state point guard from the reigning state champion Benet Redwings

Jackson Langendorf

Blake Fagbemi of Benet Academy leads a break in a quarterfinal game at the 93rd Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
Blake Fagbemi of Benet Academy leads a break in a quarterfinal game at the 93rd Pontiac Holiday Tournament. / Erich Murphy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday night, head coach Brad Underwood and Illinois added much needed depth at the guard position by earning the commitment of in-state point guard Blake Fagbemi. 

Fagbemi, a member of the Class of 2025, played his high school ball at Chicago suburban powerhouse Benet. In his senior season, Fagbemi helped lead the program to its first ever state title. 

The 6-foot lead guard will join a semi-open backcourt that is headlined by international guard Mihailo Petrovic, returning senior Kylan Boswell, and redshirt junior Ty Rodgers. 

While Fagbemi may find minutes hard to come by in his first collegiate season, he has the opportunity to grow into a role as his career progresses. Nonetheless, here’s what the Illini can expect out of their latest addition:

Offensively, Fagbemi is a heady, high-IQ guard that not only has the vision, but the pinpoint passing ability with either hand that allows him to flourish as a facilitator. A stellar shooter from deep and the midrange, Fagbemi has a solid lefty stroke that keeps defenses honest. Athletic, and crafty getting downhill, Fagbemi finishes well off two feet, and can use either hand around the basket. 

On the defensive end, although he’s a bit undersized – which may spell trouble at the Big Ten level – his defensive instincts, quick hands, and peskiness allow him to not only keep offensive players in front, but create turnovers. 

Although it may take some time for Fagbemi to hone his body and continue to build his athleticism, he certainly has an all-around skill set that can lead to success at the next level. 

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Why Illinois Should Target Oklahoma Transfer Guard Duke Miles

Illinois Basketball: Which Current and Former Illini Got NBA Draft Combine Invites?

Illinois Basketball Came Away With Quality, Not Quantity, in Transfer Portal

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball