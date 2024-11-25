3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Little Rock
Illinois (4-1) was dropped from the weekly AP Top 25 poll on Monday following a week in which it fell to now-No. 9 Alabama, but the Illini got right in a blowout of Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday and will get a big opportunity to redeem themselves this week when they take on No. 19 Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day.
But first, Illinois has a final tune-up against Little Rock on their home floor at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday (8 p.m. CT, on Big Ten Network).
Although the Trojans will be a fifth mid-major opponent for Illinois in six games, they appear to be something more than a check-the-box rollover. Little Rock played Arkansas last week and clawed back from an 18-point halftime deficit to cut the lead to seven in the second half, eventually falling 79-67 to the Razorbacks.
If the Illini fall into the trap of looking ahead to their next, and potentially more worrisome, matchup in the Razorbacks, they’ll be vulnerable against the Trojans, who boast big, athletic guards and the ability to turn over (even elite) opponents. Win or lose, tonight’s game will answer some questions about the Illini – including the three below:
Can the Illini find their shooting touch again?
For an Illinois team that lives on the three-point line, you would certainly think it would be shooting at a far better clip than 28.6 precent from beyond the arc, but that’s exactly what the Illini are shooting from distance over their past two games. Perhaps even more discouraging for coach Brad Underwood has been Illinois' recent free-throw shooting (a shocking 57.1 percent over the past two games). Shooting slumps – which are less a factor on free throws – are inevitable. But the Illini are out of time to work out the kinks against more manageable competition after Monday, so this may be one of the last times they'll be able to rely on size, athleticism and skill level to overcome a brutal shooting night.
Can Kylan Boswell sustain his offensive excellence?
After scoring 15 points through three games, Boswell has broken out offensively, averaging 15.0 over his past two. Although his exceptional output on the defensive end is expected, anything he brings on offense is a welcome bonus. And between his ability to knock down 3s (six so far on the season) and get to the rim – where he has the ability to finish in traffic with either hand – Boswell’s scoring can push the Illini to new levels. They’ll need him to stay hot, as the competition is set to ramp up quickly after Little Rock departs.
Will Illinois control the defensive glass?
The Trojans are currently averaging 10.7 offensive rebounds per game – and that number climbed to 13 against their biggest and most athletic opponent in Arkansas. Despite having put up a robust rebounding margin of plus-14.8 (seventh in Division I), Illinois has struggled at times on the offensive glass, namely against SIU Edwardsville (which snared 19 offensive rebounds). With several huge matchups looming, the Illini need to stay sharp on the defensive glass and limit opposing teams' second-chance opportunities.