Is Illinois Basketball a Legitimate Big Ten Title Contender?

Entering the 2025-26 season, there was one team to beat in the Big Ten: Purdue. The Boilermakers – led by the experienced on-court trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer, and with coach Matt Painter pulling the strings – were clearly the lone team atop the mountain, not just in the conference but also across the country (Purdue ranked was voted AP's preseason No. 1).

Nearly two months into the season, that’s no longer the case. There is a new sheriff in town: Michigan. With an unblemished 11-0 record, the Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, and they have positioned themselves in an entirely different stratosphere than any other team as far as the analytics are concerned (ranking No. 1 in KenPom, Bart Torvik and the NET).

But we aren’t here to talk about Michigan and its star-studded lineup – which includes former Illini Morez Johnson Jr. We’re here to answer the question of the hour: Are there more than two horses in this Big Ten race – and is Illinois one of them?

Is Illinois capable of winning a Big Ten title?

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Following the Missouri win, the knee-jerk reaction to the question would be a hard yes. That Illinois team can legitimately beat anyone. Even against a Michigan team that has looked absolutely untouchable for more than a month, the Illini could be the favorite in their late-February matchup, especially because it will take place in Champaign.

Then again, as we’ve seen through 12 games, Illinois can also be vulnerable to lesser teams. Not that Nebraska or Alabama is "lesser" in a broader sense, or that losses to those teams were necessarily bad ones. But if the Cornhuskers can have the Illini’s number at the State Farm Center, just imagine road matchups at Michigan State, not to mention a trip later this season to Nebraska or the West Coast journey for meetings with USC and UCLA.

So that leads us to yet another question: Can Illinois achieve consistency? There’s no denying the ability of the Illini at their best, but can they maintain a baseline level of play that will ensure they're able to take care of business against the majority of the nation’s best conference?

The Illinois on SI verdict

Yes, Illinois can get there ... with one caveat. The Illini will be Big Ten title contenders – if they show up to play defense game in and game out. In fact, that’s what the entire season comes down to: a Big Ten regular-season title bid, a conference tournament championship and a March Madness run – all of the above. The old adage has stood the test of time for a reason. Defense truly does win championships.

Also, we know Illinois can score. That’s a given. Brad Underwood-led teams have never had an issue putting the ball in the hoop. As for stopping other teams from doing the same, well, that hasn’t exactly been Underwood’s forte.

Cue recently acquired “defensive coordinator” Camryn Crocker. Behind Crocker, the Illini have seemingly revamped some of their defensive principles (focus less on forcing turnovers and more on keeping the ball in front, for example), while honing in on other key aspects of Underwood’s previous defenses (run teams off the three-point line). But thus far, the results have been mixed.

There have been highs (the second half against UConn and the entire Missouri game) and there have been lows (vs. Alabama and Nebraska). But the Illini seemingly are finding a rhythm on that end. The injuries have waned, the practice time has increased and, subsequently, Illinois’ previously nonexistent defensive chemistry has begun to solidify, elevating the team's ceiling.

The intensity, communication, preparation and ability to stay locked in for 40 straight minutes was finally on display against Missouri. With the confidence surely instilled from that performance, along with continued practice reps and improved conditioning as the campaign wears on, the Illini can be expected to continue to make strides on that end en route to potentially putting together a Big Ten title run.