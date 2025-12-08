How Much Does Illinois Miss Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. Right Now?

Illinois has been dominant on the glass in 2025-26 – but only in games in which a rebounding edge has been largely inconsequential. The Illini may have entered Saturday night’s game against Tennessee with the third-best rebounding margin in the nation, yet in their games against high-major foes, they were a combined total of just plus-one on the glass.

Then came Saturday's Tennessee game and an abysmal minus-15 margin on the boards – a margin that was actually thinned by Illinois' stellar rebounding over the game's last five minutes. Clearly, the Illini have it in them, as we saw down the stretch.

But to be a total of minus-14 on the glass in four games against high-major foes – Texas Tech, Alabama, UConn and Tennessee, none of which are known as rebounding teams (aside from the Volunteers) – is a legitimate source of embarrassment.

Illinois is missing a lot of Morez Johnson Jr.'s impact

The missing piece? Yep, you guessed it: Morez Johnson Jr. This Illinois roster is loaded with size. And any player who may be a bit short in that department more than makes up for it with their athleticism (notably, Kylan Boswell ). The disappointing showings on the boards can be chalked up almost solely to a lack of effort.

The innate desire to chase down rebounds can’t be taught – or so it is said. But Illinois coach Brad Underwood and, coincidentally, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes, are exceptions to that supposed rule in that both has proven an ability to instill that grit into their players. The Illini and Volunteers both consistently rate among the best rebounding teams in the nation on a year-to-year basis.

But even if you can coach more fight into a player (we’ve seen it with Ben Humrichous ), you can’t create a dog. That comes from within – and right now, it's a missing element for the Illini.

Freshman guard Brandon Lee has it. But who else on the Illini roster does? Boswell. Sure, but only at times. And it's a little telling when your toughest hombres work out of your backcourt. No one in the Illini frontcourt has that tooth-and-nail brawler in him. Freshman David Mirkovic comes closest – but even he is no Johnson.

It’s not just Johnson's individual rebounding that Illinois is missing but also his infectious effort and no-holds-barred approach. Johnson is the type of player who battles so hard that it puts pressure on teammates, making anyone who fails to match his efforts appear glaringly out of place.

We saw that all season long in 2024-25, but without anyone to replicate Johnson’s presence this season, we have seen the Illini get tossed around and occasionally even lay down on the boards and defense.

For all of the scorned members of Illini Nation who may want to be entirely rid of even the memory of Johnson, a few thoughts probably keep popping up: “But he can’t pass like David Mirkovic.” “He can’t shoot.” “He’s not a one-on-one scoring threat.”

Let’s first dispel one of those myths. Johnson, albeit on low volume, is shooting 50 percent from three on the season for Michigan. OK, so he’s only 2-for-4 from deep. But how about 83.3 percent from the free-throw line on three attempts per game? Can't shoot? Those are just sour grapes.

His passing? No, he isn't the playmaker Mirkovic is. But aside from that, what doesn’t Johnson bring? Especially on this roster, the last thing the Illini need is another isolation player. In fact, a player who can clean up misses around the rim, serve as a drop-off option in the dunker spot and simply take what the defense offers without forcing the issue is exactly what Illinois is missing.

As for defense, don’t get us started on the value Johnson brings. At this point, he can effectively guard 2 through 5 in any situation. He’s one of the best one-on-one defenders in the country, and his help defense somehow might be even better.

The Illini are still plenty capable without Johnson (a double-digit win over Tennessee on Saturday night despite the rebounding woes is a prime example), and the ceiling remains quite high. But if Johnson were still in Champaign, Illinois' ceiling would be even higher and, perhaps just as important, the floor would be elevated to an entirely different level.