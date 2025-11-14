Was Illinois Basketball the Biggest Riser in ESPN's Updated Top-25 Rankings?
There have been a handful of huge wins in the early days of the college basketball season. Arizona over Florida on opening night started things off with a bang, and Alabama dumping St. John’s helped set the tone in the season's first weekend.
Other notable wins include Michigan State over Arkansas, North Carolina taking down Kansas, Purdue toppling Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Louisville taking care of Kentucky in the program’s renewed rivalry and, of course, Illinois beating Texas Tech.
Illinois skyrockets up Jeff Borzello's updated top 25
That Illini win over the Red Raiders piqued the curiosity of college basketball observers across the country while also rocketing Brad Underwood’s squad up the rankings – especially those maintained by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
In his latest rankings, which he released on Thursday, Borzello pushed Illinois up from No. 16 to No. 8. The eight-spot rise was the fourth-highest of any team in the top 25. (North Carolina jumped from No. 25 to No. 16, while Arizona climbed from No. 13 to No. 4 and Alabama rose from No. 19 to No. 6.)
Borzello pointed out that the Illini, who were quite impressive in their first two blowout wins, were poised to make a move even before their victory over the Red Raiders, but the top-25 triumph pushed them even higher – especially given the absence of big man Tomislav Ivisic.
The ESPN hoops guru also pointed out that guard Kylan Boswell has emerged as a star on offense (he’s averaging 21.0 points and 3.7 assists on scorching-hot percentages of 53.1 from the field and 52.9 from deep), while also “establishing himself as one of college basketball’s premier defensive guards” – which some might argue he had already done ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Purdue is now the sole Big Ten school ranked ahead of Illinois (at least by Borzello), as Matt Painter’s group retained its spot at No. 1. And the Boilermakers promptly backed up that status by taking down Alabama in Tuscaloosa by a score of 87-80 on Thursday night.
Now, after an expected tune-up outing against Colgate on Friday (8 p.m. CT, Big Ten+), Illinois will meet that same Alabama club at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday.
That matchup will provide the Illini with an opportunity to crack the top five, and will decide whether or not they should be mentioned in the same category as the Boilermakers and be viewed as a Big Ten title frontrunner heading into league play.