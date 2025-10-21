Tomislav Ivisic Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the fifth of 14, we shine a light on center Tomislav Ivisic. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players (as they're added) by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Tomislav Ivisic | 7-foot-1 center | junior | No. 13
Where is Tomislav Ivisic from?
Ivisic is a 22-year-old from Vodice, Croatia, the twin brother – technically younger, by four minutes – of Zvonimir Ivisic, an Arkansas transfer who signed with Illinois in the offseason. Before arriving in Champaign last season, Tomislav played several years of professional club basketball with SC Derby in Montenegro. The NCAA took its time sorting out Ivisic's eligibility, which hung over the Illini offseason a year ago, and ultimately ruled him a first-year college sophomore. In the end, the entanglements didn't affect Ivisic's regular-season availability.
Tomislav Ivisic statistics and 2024-25 season
Ivisic had a fantastic maiden season in the States, working around and pushing through a number of obstacles along the way. He averaged 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32 games last season, and at 7-foot-1, he proved to be Illinois' most reliable three-point shooter (35.7 percent).
After holding his breath through the offseason eligibility issues, Ivisic dealt with multiple cases of strep throat, mono and a rolled ankle – all of which likely kept him from reaching peak conditioning at any point in 2024-25. As it was, his 20-and-10 against Xavier pushed the Illini into the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where Ivisic broke the tournament record for most three-pointers in a game by a 7-footer (five). He wound up being named to the All-Big Ten third team.
Season
School
Minutes
Points
FG%
FT%
3s
3FG%
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks
Steals
2024-25
Illinois
26.9
13.0
49.2
75.0
55
35.7
7.7
2.3
1.2
0.6
Scouting Tomislav Ivisic
Fact: A more well-rounded 7-footer than Ivisic you will not find running the floorboards of a college basketball game this season. Ivisic has a sophisticated post game and a gorgeous, compact stroke and high release from from the arc. He is a top-quality rim protector whose shot-blocking numbers only scratch the surface of his presence inside. And he may be the Big Ten's most underrated passer, able to find open shooters off posts in the double team, work high-lows with other bigs and dime up cutters from anywhere on the floor. Ivisic's only weakness to speak of is his ability to stay with guards in defensive PnR situations.
Tomislav's pick-and-pop potential with Zvonimir, freshman forward David Mirkovic and returning forward Ben Humrichous is off the charts. Very few opponents will have anything close to the necessary resources to cover all the options out of those combinations. Tomislav was getting over yet another hurdle in October (a tonsillectomy), but his strength and conditioning work have him poised for a big season – perhaps even putting him on the edge of some All-American lists.
Tomislav Ivisic highlights
What they're saying about Tomislav Ivisic
"Tomi was a guy, when he got here, it was hard to play him 22 to 24 minutes. He was physically just not strong enough. He wore out easily. That's the reason he's back now. He's 256, he's strong, he can run longer – when he doesn't have strep throat and can breathe. ... And he's so gifted mentally in the game of basketball, and the IQ and the feel, you know. I expect him have a big, big year," Illini coach Brad Underwood said of Ivisic at Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day.
What we expect from Tomislav Ivisic
If he's healthy, Ivisic will start every game at center for Illinois and serve in whatever capacity the moment and the matchup call for. The Illini offense was arguably at its best when it was running through (or at least involved) Ivisic last season, and it would be hard to imagine him being anything but more effective after building up his body, tucking away a year of college experience and inheriting a series of frontcourt teammates (including Big Z) whose abilities will only amplify his own.
It's possible Ivisic's 2025-26 statistical potential will be tamped down a bit by the arrival of so much talent in Champaign. But it's just as likely – if not more so – that the average college basketball fan has no idea the kind of brilliant season that's coming from Ivisic, who could contend for national individual honors.