Illinois Basketball Rallies Without Kasparas Jakucionis to Blow Out Penn State
Coming off a bit of a letdown in its most recent game – a narrow escape at Washington – No. 13 Illinois returned to Champaign and on Wednesday faced Penn State, a team that had beaten the Illini in each of their last four meetings.
Once the ball got rolling, everything seemed to go in the direction of the home team, as the Illini nearly doubled up the Nittany Lions, 91-52, in their second 30-point win in Big Ten play just five games into their conference season.
And all it took was losing their best player.
OK, an injury that sideline freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis (16.4 points per game), who on Tuesday was named to the Wooden Award watch list, can hardly be viewed as a positive. But while there is no word yet on how long a strained left forearm may keep Jakucionis out, his absence against Penn State gave coach Brad Underwood a chance to dig a little deeper into his bench and the other Illini an opportunity to learn more about what they're made of.
Let's just say everyone had to like what they saw.
After an initial feeling-out period without Jakucionis on the floor, the Illini (11-3, 4-1 Bg Ten) started clicking – no one more so than forward Ben Humrichous, who broke out in spectacular fashion: a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds, both representing his best efforts in an Illinois uniform.
Humrichous actually secured his best scoring effort as an Illini before halftime, his 19 first-half points (on 5-for-9 shooting from three) nearly matching the 21 managed by Penn State (12-4, 2-3).
To be fair, the Nittany Lions were essentially down a star themselves: guard Ace Baldwin Jr., after tweaking his back early in the game, was held scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting before sitting out the second half.
But whereas the Nittany Lions felt the pain of Baldwin's loss, the Illini – almost to a man – seemed to all take two step forwards in an effort to make up for Jakucionis' injury.
"We all use the cliche 'next man up,' but it throws you off a little bit – and you saw that the first three or four minutes," Underwood said at halftime when asked about how Illinois adjusted without Jakucionis. "But I like to think that we have really good players who aren't afraid of the moment."
The Illini proved as much – and kept proving it – even after Humrichous picked up his third foul less than three minutes into the second half. Almost immediately, Will Riley, bounced out of bounds with the ball, slung it from far behind the basket to Morez Johnson Jr., who was cutting to the rim, dunked and drew the foul.
On the next play, 6-foot-2 guard Kylan Boswell draped himself all over 6-foot-8 forward Zach Hicks, batted away the ball and dove to recover it in one spectacular one-man defensive sequence.
And even before Tomislav Ivisic scored his first points of the game, at 13:52 of the second half, the sophomore big man made a 7-foot-1 impression on the matchup, blocking shots and altering many more – like a layup attempt from Jahvin Carter that Ivisic assured never had a chance of threatening the rim.
Johnson finished with career highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Boswell focused on filling the playmaking role of Jakucionis, dishing six assists while locking up Balwdin and others on defense (three steals). Ivisic had seven rebounds and two blocks, and although he continued to struggle with his shot, his three assist didn't come close to reflecting his influence as an offensive facilitator.
It's a tribute to the amount and quality of contributions the Illini received from so many that we're just now getting to Tre White's 20 points and seven rebounds. Ho-hum. No big whoop.
The Illini avalanche seemed to happen all at once and never let up – but it took a few moments to get started. Down 11-5 to start the game, Illinois had some trouble keeping Konan Niederhal, who had seven blocks (five in the first half) and a couple of vicious early dunks.
But White broke the spell with his own jam, Humrichous hit his second three to begin heating up and the Illini were suddenly off to the races. When White sank a three of his own at 10:56 in the first half, it capped a 15-0 run that sent Illinois up for good.