How High Did Illinois Basketball Climb in ESPN's Latest Top 25 Rankings?

Not even two months into the season, there have already been a handful of occasions when Illinois fans may have experienced deja vu. Yet another Illini team with so much promise, and yet another missed opportunity when the pieces weren't put together. Or so they thought. But every time Brad Underwood and his club have taken a step back this season, they have seemingly followed it up by taking two steps forward.

We saw it after an ugly 13-point loss to UConn in New York City. After a week off, Illinois rebounded with a strong 13-point win of its own, over then-No. 13 Tennessee in Nashville.

Following an inexcusable loss at home to Nebraska, the excitement and optimism had once again come to a screeching halt in Champaign. Then, the Illini went to St. Louis and put together their most complete performance of the season, annihilating a previously 10-2 Missouri team, 91-48. The up-and-down 2025-26 season appears back on the upswing again.

Where did Illinois land in ESPN's updated top 25?

The result? Illinois is back in the good graces of college basketball’s top pundits – including ESPN’s Jeff Borzello . In his latest top 25 (released on Dec. 24), Borzello slotted the Illini at No. 15, pushing them up from their previous spot of No. 18.

In his comments on Illinois, Borzello (understandably) spent the entirety of his efforts raving about one player: freshman guard Keaton Wagler .

The recent dominance of Illinois' Keaton Wagler

Although Underwood poured praise on Wagler throughout the preseason, minimal national attention existed around Wagler’s name. No longer. Wagler has been on an absolute heater, leading the Illini in scoring in three of their past four games, and he has done so at an absurdly efficient rate (50.0 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from deep). He has also dished out 24 assists over that stretch.

Keaton Wagler is one of the best processors in the 2026 NBA Draft.



He’s an excellent pick and roll playmaker, and interior passer and doesn’t turn the ball over much (2.4 AST/TO).



Extremely impressive poise for a freshman. pic.twitter.com/Df8Mbpmcqg — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) December 24, 2025

The road ahead for Illinois

The only Big Ten teams currently ranked ahead of Illinois in Borzello’s top 25 are Nebraska (No. 12), Michigan State (No. 8), Purdue (No. 7) and Michigan (No. 2).

With a favorable stretch coming up for the Illini (No. 25 Iowa is the only ranked opponent in Illinois’ next seven games), it’s very possible that they slowly inch up Borzello’s rankings, along with the AP poll, in the coming weeks.

By the time Illinois meets No. 5 Purdue in West Lafayette (Jan. 24), it seems increasingly likely that the matchup will be a top-10 Big Ten clash for the ages.