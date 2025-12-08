First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 10 Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes

Illinois (7-2) heads into its first true road test of the season riding the momentum of its biggest win thus far in 2025-26 – a statement victory over Tennessee that reestablished the Illini as one of the nation’s toughest, most resilient teams. Now comes a different kind of challenge. No neutral-site crowd, no split arena, no friendly backdrop. Just Illinois walking into a Big Ten rival's gym, where every possession gets a little tighter and every mistake is amplified.

Ohio State (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has been strong at home and plays with the physicality and shot-making to punish lapses, making this a perfect barometer for how well Illinois’ newfound edge travels. Games like these are where contenders prove they can win anywhere – and Illinois gets its first chance to show exactly that.

Ohio State at a glance

The Buckeyes are led by second-year head coach Jake Diebler, who has spent the past 18 months trying to reboot the program back to something resembling its early-2010s glory – you know, the era when Ohio State routinely produced NBA players and March wins. He has a legitimately talented roster in Columbus, but last season’s 17-15 season and third straight NCAA Tournament miss didn’t exactly inspire confidence. Voters responded accordingly, slotting the Buckeyes ninth in the Big Ten preseason poll – a reminder that the rest of the league is waiting for proof that Ohio State is ready to rise again.

To its credit, OSU has started to show something. The Buckeyes ripped off six straight wins to open the season, dropped a heartbreaker at Pitt and then steadied themselves with a gritty road victory at Northwestern to begin Big Ten play. So when the Illini roll into Columbus, they won’t be facing a shaky or searching Buckeye team – they will be facing one that is fully convinced this is the year everything begins to flip back in its favor.

The Buckeyes on the court

Diebler’s squad has plenty of pieces, but everything starts with one of the Big Ten’s premier scorers: senior guard Bruce Thornton. He has been nothing short of outstanding this season, averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while carrying the bulk of Ohio State’s shot creation. And he isn’t doing it with volume – he’s doing it with absurd efficiency. Thornton is shooting 59.6 percent from the field and a blistering 52.8 percent from three (on four attempts per game), making him one of the toughest covers Illinois will see all season.

Ohio State’s backcourt arsenal doesn’t end there. Sophomore guard John Mobley Jr., a former top-50 recruit, has settled into college basketball quickly and appears every bit like the dynamic scorer he was billed to be (14.0 points per game). But the real threat lies in his ability to heat up instantly – his deep range and confidence make him a candidate to swing a game on his own if he gets loose.

Offensively, the Buckeyes play a very modern brand of basketball – fast, well-spaced and aggressive. They want to run, shoot and pressure opposing defenses with constant attacks at the rim. Ohio State fires up 24.8 threes per game and pairs that volume with frequent drives, largely skipping the midrange altogether in favor of an NBA-style philosophy. Its offense is built on freedom and flow: quick ball movement, open spacing and trusting the guards to create advantages and make plays.

Defensively, the Buckeyes primarily stick to man-to-man principles, but they are disruptive because of how well they stunt and collapse gaps. Against Northwestern, they generated multiple turnovers simply by having the help defender jump into the driving lane and rip the ball free – a staple of their aggressive style. They also excel at running shooters off the three-point line and competing physically on the perimeter.

There are openings, though. The Buckeyes can be attacked on hard closeouts, especially when their aggression pulls them out of position. And without a true rim protector anchoring the paint, straight-line drives and finishes at the basket can put pressure on their defense.

Illinois vs. Ohio State matchup

Illinois enters this game looking like a team that just took a major step forward. The win over No. 13 Tennessee wasn’t just a resume booster – it was the kind of physical, disciplined, grown-up performance that suggests the Illini may be turning a corner. They handled pressure, made timely plays and imposed their will on a top-15 opponent. Now the question becomes whether that version of Illinois can do it on an opposing school's campus.

Ohio State, meanwhile, remains largely untested. The Buckeyes haven’t played a ranked opponent yet this season, and their lone loss came in a tight battle at Pitt. They have looked sharp and confident with the schedule they’ve had – but this matchup is a significant step up from anything they have faced so far.

Still, winning on the road in the Big Ten is never easy. True road games test communication, toughness and composure, and Illinois will need all of it to leave Columbus with a win. If the Illini bring the same defensive intensity, rebounding edge and execution they showed against Tennessee, they will have every chance to knock off the Buckeyes. But anything short of that, and Ohio State’s guard play and pace can turn the night into a real fight.