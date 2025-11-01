An Illini Halloween: Best Costume Ideas for Illinois Basketball Players
Halloween is a lot of things: a night full of scares, an opportunity to unabashedly fill up on sweets and a chance for everyone to be whomever or whatever they want for one night.
And contrary to popular belief, Halloween is for people of all ages. Sure, maybe you’re supposed to call it quits on the trick-or-treating in your teens – not that we all do – but the rest of the festivities can last for a lifetime.
We here at Illinois on SI are fully embracing the holiday – I’ll be dressing up as Jake Davis, for those interested – and have suggested possible Halloween costumes for a few Illini players. Unfortunately, considering the big day has already arrived, we may be a bit late in actually persuading anyone’s decision. Still, it’s never too late to have some fun. Without further ado:
Mihailo Petrovic: race car driver
This one is too easy. Not only is Petrovic – who was recently cleared for action by the NCAA – going to be a nightmare for opponents in the open court with his next-level speed, but his nickname just so happens to be “Mr. Clutch."
Kylan Boswell: chef
Shiftier than prime Barry Sanders on the gridiron, Boswell puts defenders in the blender time and again. Whatever your preparation of choice – cooked, smoked, etc. – Boswell has the skills of a Michelin three-star performer on the hardwood.
Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic: Thing One and Thing Two
The twin brothers aren’t nearly as mischievous as the old Dr. Seuss blue hairs – although both Tomislav and Zvonimir do have an edge to them – but the pair figure to cause plenty of chaos on the court together in 2025-26.
Jake Davis: Thor
Thor may not have quite the flowing locks to match those of Davis, and the Illini wing may fall just short of the strength of a superhero, but they each yield an all-powerful, supernatural weapon: Thor has his hammer and Davis his three-point dagger.
David Mirkovic: Nikola Jokic
Ballers are usually too cool for school – and for supposed kid stuff like Halloween. Everyone knows that guy in high school who wore an NBA jersey as his “costume." (I’m not judging. I was that guy. Shout out to Chicago Bulls Dwyane Wade No. 3.)
From what we’ve learned about Mirkovic, he actually seems to be the type to go all-out for All Hallows' Eve. But if he’s feeling lazy tonight, all he has to do is whip out a Denver Nuggets uni and, based on his exhibition performance last week, he’ll be a dead ringer for a snack size Nikola Jokic.
Brad Underwood: gangster
Come on. What else would we pick for the Illini head man? Underwood himself embraced his new alter ego earlier in the year. The only real question is, what's his brand?