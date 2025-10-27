Illinois Guard Mihailo Petrovic Cleared by NCAA: What It Means to the Illini
One of the final pieces ahead of Illinois basketball's 2025-26 season fell into place Monday when point guard Mihailo Petrovic was declared eligible to play by the NCAA and declared a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.
Thus ends the long – and some would deem unnecessarily extended – saga surrounding Petrovic's eligibility. The NCAA milked this sucker like an 80's sitcom romance (will they or won't they get together?) in what should by now be a boilerplate process. But now that the Illini can finally look ahead to a full season – and possibly two more! – with Petrovic manning the helm, it's time for us to take a closer look at exactly where he and the team are at in their shared journey.
How Mihailo Petrovic fits with Illinois
Petrovic couldn't be more different than Kasparas Jakucionis, the first-year international who ran the show for Illinois a year ago. Although shorter, less physical and not as sharp a shooter, Petrovic plays with speed – plenty of it, in fact – in transition and halfcourt sets, and prioritizes offensive flow over his own shot creation. He's arguably a better fit given the amount of scoring talent and shooting on this Illini squad.
He shoots it well enough from long range that he won't be a hindrance to Illinois' free-flowing five-out approach, and his facility in the pick-and-roll and quick first step will create a ton of looks – on passes from his own hands and from proverbial hockey assists. His defense will likely never be a plus, but if Petrovic can merely stay in front and pester opposing guards, the Illini's shot-blocking twin towers – 7-foot-1 Tomislav Ivisic and 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic – will allow him to take more chances on the ball.
Can Petrovic catch up with the Illini?
Honestly, he doesn't have all that far to go. Petrovic didn't arrive in Champaign until August, missing a summer of unofficial runs with his new teammates. And since, he has been limited at times by a rolled ankle and hamstring tweak. But he has looked like a difference-maker in the public glimpses we have gotten of him on the floor in orange and blue. (See the highlights from the recent Florida scrimmage above.)
With a week to go before the season, the Illini may opt to bring Petrovic off the bench initially, playing it safe as he recovers fully, builds his stamina and meshes with teammates. Freshman Keaton Wagler has appeared more than capable of holding down the fort in the meantime, and coach Brad Underwood surely will prioritize getting Petrovic healthy and prepared for Big Ten play with an early slate of cupcakes to start the season.
"Free Petrovic" may remain a thing for the remainder of the season, but the Illini finally have their man. And, at last, we can let nana out of her cage: