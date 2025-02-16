Illini now

How to Watch: Illinois Basketball at Wisconsin (Game 27)

The Illini seek to complete the season sweep of the Badgers and (again) get back on track

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) drives around Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) drives around Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
How to Watch

Illinois (17-9, 9-7 Big Ten) at No. 16 Wisconsin (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten)

Day and time: Tuesday (Feb. 18) at 7:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
TV: FS1
Stream: foxsports.com/live/fs1 | FOX Sports app
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372

Odds and Ends

Illinois vs. Wisconsin all time: Illinois leads the series 119-89
Streak: Illinois has won nine in a row against Wisconsin
Last meeting: Illinois 86, Wisconsin 80 (Dec. 10, 2024, Champaign, Illinois)

Probable Illinois starters:

G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell

G Tre White
F Morez Johnson Jr.
C Tomislav Ivisic

Smart-Fan Stuff

Key stat: 39.1

During conference play, Wisconsin is shooting a scorching-hot 39.1 percent from three-point range – a number that ranks first in the conference by more than a full percentage point.

Behind a balanced attack from beyond the arc, the Badgers have had nine players hit 10-plus threes on the season, led by star guard John Tonje’s 57 makes.

With Illinois’ recent defensive struggles from the three-point line (the Illini have allowed their past five opponents to shoot 37.5 percent or better), coach Brad Underwood and his squad may need to make a few adjustments on that end to prevent a Badgers barrage from deep.

Quick tips:

  • Wisconsin has lost the rebounding battle just once in its past eight games (in a game it still won 94-84 at No. 7 Purdue). With Illinois having lost the edge on the glass in its most recent outing – a home loss to Michigan State – the nation’s top rebounding squad will be challenged once more.
  • Behind its excellent shooting from long range, Wisconsin’s offense has been as potent as any in the country. The Illini defense has a tall task ahead of it Tuesday night against a team that ranks sixth in the nation in KenPom offensive efficiency.

Illinois on SI Prediction

After jumping out to a 16-point lead over No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday at home, Illinois crumbled in the second half and fell 79-65. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has won its past four, including most recently a collosal win at Mackey Arena over No. 7 Purdue.

These two squads met earlier this season in Champaign, where the Illini prevailed in a high-scoring affair, 86-80. But things seem different this time around, with the Badgers streaking and the Illini (5-6 over their past 11 games) stumbling.

With arguably the hottest offense in college basketball, Wisconsin has shot below 30.0 percent from three just once in 2025. And with Illinois’ recent defensive collapse and consistency issues on the offensive end, the Illini will need to find some rhythm to keep pace with, if not match, the Badgers from deep. Regardless, a barnburner of a matchup is to be expected, and with UW's home-court advantage and recent success, it certainly has the upper hand. 

Wisconsin 88, Illinois 80

