Illinois Moves on Top-50 Guard After He Decommits From Big Ten Rival
Over a year and a half ago, class of 2026 recruit Marcus Johnson committed to Ohio State. In April 2024, that was an increasingly rare move. The transfer portal had already begun to take over college basketball, and high school prospects were already starting to wait much longer to finalize their college destination.
Making his choice as a sophomore in high school, Johnson – an Ohio native – clearly had his heart set on the premier program in his home state. But 18 months later, Johnson has reopened his recruitment.
Illinois reaches out to ex-Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson
So why does it matter for Illinois? Well, Brad Underwood and his crew extended an offer to Johnson way back in July 2023, and less than a full day removed from Johnson’s decommitment, the Illini doubled down on their interest in Johnson: Illinois has reached out to Johnson, an electric 6-foot-2 guard, per recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.
Who is Marcus Johnson?
The No. 47 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Johnson is a Cleveland native who attends Garfield Heights High School. A former middle school phenom, Johnson has been well-known on the youth hoops circuit for years, and actually picked up his first Division I offer in August 2020 from Youngstown State.
Click here for a look at Illinois' current 2026 recruiting class
Marcus Johnson’s scouting report
An absurdly skilled guard, Johnson embodies the phrase “bucket getter." He has the ball on a string and is one of the best space creators in the country. He is quick, though not ultra-twitchy, and tends to rely more on his shiftiness as a ball-handler than his suddenness as an athlete.
As a shooter, he has an effortless stroke, which he puts to good use on his patented step-back. Johnson is also really tough in the midrange and can stop on a dime for a pull-up jumper or a smooth high-arcing floater. He’s plenty capable in catch-and-shoot situations, but his jumper – which has a fairly low release point – is built for off-the-dribble shooting.
Already close to a finished product as a scorer, Johnson is potent going downhill as well. He doesn’t have the strongest frame, but he does a great job of contorting his body and plays well off two feet. And his shooting ability – especially with such a well-established step-back – forces defenders to play him tighter, in turn creating driving opportunities.
At just 6-foot-2, Johnson will have to grow as a passer to maximize his potential at the high-major level, but he is by no means behind in that category. That said, he certainly would be categorized as a “shoot-first” lead guard.