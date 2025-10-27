Where Illinois' 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks After Lucas Morillo Commitment
On Friday, Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and his staff reminded the nation why they’re one of the best recruiting units in the country when they earned the commitment of 6-foot-7 wing Lucas Morillo, who is listed as the No. 50 prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Illinois’ 2026 recruiting class climbs to No. 15 in the country
Morillo became the third player in his class to commit to Illinois, joining a pair of three-star recruits in guard Ethan Brown and forward Landon Davis. The trio have pushed the Illini’s 2026 recruiting class up to No. 15 in the nation – and fourth in the Big Ten. (Only Ohio State at No. 3, Michigan at No. 7 and Purdue at No. 8 rank higher.)
Underwood’s consistent success on the recruiting trail
When Underwood took over the program in the spring of 2017, the Illini were – especially for a “basketball school” – at the lowest of lows across practically every possible aspect. In the previous six years, Illinois had been to the NCAA Tournament just once.
In terms of recruiting, the Chicago pipeline, along with the entire state, was no longer flowing to Champaign as it once had, and then-coach John Groce wasn’t able to make up for those losses elsewhere.
Then Underwood took over, coaxing Ayo Dosunmu – a program-changing and precedent-setting signing for the Illini – to Champaign. Even more importantly, Illinois soon began winning. And then, before anyone knew it, landing five-star and high-end four-star recruits became the baseline expectation for the program.
The Kofi Cockburns and Adam Millers of the high school hoops world were no longer shocking the country by picking Illinois. And the numbers back up that sentiment: Since 2020, the Illini have landed a top-50 overall recruiting class (including high school and the transfer portal) every year, with four out of those six slotting in the top 25.
Clearly, the specific target in the recruitment process doesn't entirely matter. Be it a transfer, a U.S. high school prospect or an international recruit, Underwood and his crew tend to get the job done regardless.
Now all that remains is for the Illini to translate their achievements on the talent acquisition department into noteworthy accomplishments on the hardwood. An Elite Eight appearance two years ago was a start, but a run to the Final Four would be a welcome next step for Illini fans. Given the makeup of this year’s squad, that may even be in the cards.