Illinois Basketball Makes Impression in NCAA's Initial NET Rankings

🚨 FIRST NET RANKINGS OF 2024-25 🚨



1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Gonzaga

4. Duke

5. Pittsburgh

6. Florida

7. Marquette

8. Kentucky

9. Kansas

10. Illinois



The NET Rankings are used by the Selection Committee and updated daily 👉 https://t.co/WcAiGNRwth pic.twitter.com/TEwcJXn8cG