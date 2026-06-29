Illinois Basketball Offers Emerging 2027 Wing Jayon Connor

Deep into the summer of 2026, the vast majority of high-major prospects from the class of 2027 have already made themselves known. Illinois has its recruiting targets , but for the most part Brad Underwood and his competitors from the rest of college basketball's high-profie programs are all chasing more or less the same talent at the top.

On Saturday night, though, the Illini made an interesting choice – and possibly a splash – when they extended an offer to unranked 2027 wing Jayon Connor, which was his first high-major offer. (Although, perhaps unsurprisingly, a few more power-conference programs have followed suit over the past few days.)

Who is 2027 wing Jayon Connor?

Blessed to Receive an offer from the University of Illinois Thank you to the coaching staff #AGTG pic.twitter.com/91BT216WjR — Jayon (@JayonConnor) June 28, 2026

Connor is a native of Lewisville, North Carolina, where he attends Forsyth County Day School. For his AAU hoops, Connor has been flourishing with Team CP3, a program that competes on the EYBL Circuit. He remains unranked by all major recruiting platforms.

2027 wing Jayon Connor scouting report

A downhill-oriented wing who thrives in transition, Connor is a relentless rim attacker. With good size (6-foot-7), a strong frame and solid all-around athleticism, Connor has the physical attributes to get to the basket almost at will.

Both in the halfcourt and the open floor, Connor tends to keep it simple – in the most complimentary sense. He doesn’t need a fancy array of moves; he simply uses his straight-line speed and size to go past, through or over defenders on the fastbreak.

Jayon Connor stays in attack mode 👀🔥



The 6’7” wing dropped 15 PTS and 10 REB during Team CP3’s 62-48 win vs. the Nightrydas. @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/ziA8RtrrjI — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) May 17, 2026

In the halfcourt, Connor can play inside or outside the arc. He can serve as a back-to-the-basket presence or play finisher around the basket – or he can attack from the perimeter.

A developing long-distance shooter who has recently taken strides in that area – which almost certainly played a role in the Illini extending their offer – Connor is continuing to round out his game. And if his jumper becomes a true threat, he should be a dynamic, multi-dimensional Division I scorer.

With his physical traits, he also has the ability to blossom into an effective defender capable of guarding 1 through 4. He is already an exceptional rebounder.

How would 2027 prospect Jayon Connor fit at Illinois?

Again, Connor is in the process of honing his jumper, but for the time being, he has the most impact around the rim. In the halfcourt, he would likely serve as a dunker-spot player or off-ball wing who slashes at times but mostly gets his scoring opportunities from teammates’ creation.

Underwood and his staff could feel quite confident that Connor won’t take anything off the table – even as a freshman – when it comes to defense and rebounding. And if his shooting turns a corner, Connor could develop into an extremely valuable rotational player.