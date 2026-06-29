Illinois Basketball's Top 2027 Recruiting Targets by Position

After making a late addition to the 2026-27 roster in early June (in-state 2026 recruit Lincoln Williams ), Illinois has seemingly turned its full summer recruiting attention to the 2027 and 2028 classes. (Keep in mind, though, that the Illini do have a remaining roster spot open for the upcoming season.)

With Brad Underwood and his staff continuing to sprinkle in 2027 offers throughout the recent weeks and months, along with the handful of 2027 offers they doled out last year and even prior, the program appears to be in the mix for a handful of rising high school seniors.

And, of course, the Illini have already earned commitments from two members of that class in wings Quinton Kitt and Mason Martin – both of whom are in-state products (although Kitt recently transferred to Monarch Academy in Kansas City).



Below are key targets for Illinois in the 2027 class at each position:

Top 2027 targets for Illinois basketball by position

Nov 14, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets the crowd before the tip of the game with the Colgate Raiders at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Guard: Cayden Daughtry

The vast majority of top-rated lead guards in the 2027 class are very undersized – a characteristic Cayden Daughtry fits to a tee. But the Illini didn’t offer Daughtry by mistake.

Daughtry is a floor general in every sense of the label. He dictates the pace of a game and is comfortable in every scenario. He can push it in transition or orchestrate action in the halfcourt.

5⭐ guard Cayden Daughtry is leading the EYBL in scoring 🚨👀 He's averaging:



🔥 23.7 PPG

🔥 6.6 APG

🔥 5 RPG

🔥 1.6 SPG@CayDBaller @NikeEYB @fl_Rebels pic.twitter.com/6pGDXyQRWR — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 29, 2026

Despite being undersized at 6-foot flat, Daughtry has the creativity and skill to finish at the basket, while he is also a gifted shooter off the bounce and the catch. And he doesn’t just create for himself; he’s an exceptional facilitator in the open floor and operating out of ball screens.

The only question: How does Illinois utilize an undersized guard? The Illini haven’t had a ball-dominant guard under 6-foot-5 in quite some time.

Guard/wing: Quinton Kitt (commit)/Mason Martin (commit)

Both Kitt and Martin slot as wings – which may suggest the Illini are no longer in the market for 2027 wings, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Although the pair of commits play the same position, they have different skill sets.

6’6 4⭐️ Illinois commit Quinton Kitt is going to be a problem on the @NikeEYB circuit this summer 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/VMDFfw1MPi — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 20, 2026

Kitt is a well-rounded wing comfortable playing outside or inside the arc. Meanwhile, Martin is an absolute deadeye from deep – but he tends to stick to a catch-and-shoot role.

Wing/forward: DeMarcus Henry

Evidently, the lllini are staying active with fellow 2027 wings, as they recently extended an offer to DeMarcus Henry , who is a buttery-smooth five-star prospect.

Henry has a lengthy 6-foot-7 frame, is athletic vertically and laterally, and can shoot the ball from midrange or deep. He is the full offensive package as a scorer, and rates as the No. 7 player in the nation (per 247Sports’ composite rankings) for a reason.

The only difficulty for the Illini: They will be battling every other high-major program in the nation for Henry’s talents.

Forward: Isaiah Santos

Positional size and shooting are Illinois' top talent priorities – neither of which stand out for Isaiah Santos . He can shoot – although it’s not his sharpest tool – and he is 210 pounds, but he’s just 6-foot-5, which is relatively undersized for a forward.

247Sports lists Santos as a small forward, but with his interior-oriented game, Santos better projects as an undersized four at the college level. He is brutally physical, extremely explosive and an excellent finisher around the basket. And – Underwood certainly loves this – Santos is a monster on the boards.

He may never be an “action guy” for the Illini, but not everyone can be. And Santos also has the ability to be a lockdown defender at the next level. Illinois needs someone to do all the little things, and Santos can be that guy.

Center: Lewis Uvwo

Another unexpected Illini target, Lewis Uvwo , at least for now, is by no means a shooter in the slightest capacity. But he is very likely the best shot-blocker in the entire country, and he also dominates the glass.

Offensive, Uvwo can be a play finisher, a roller in ball-screen action and a rim runner. Illinois has made it clear that its offensive philosophy is less “five out” and more “three-low spacing” (i.e., fill the corners and dunker spot). So are the Illini willing to utilize a non-shooter? Based on the offers they have extended, the answer would be yes.