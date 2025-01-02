3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Oregon
No. 22 Illinois (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) is starting the New Year off with a bang, heading west to take on No. 9 Oregon (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) in Eugene on Thursday (9 p.m. CT, on FS1).
The Illini are fresh off a dominant 117-64 win over Chicago State, which was highlighted by junior guard Kylan Boswell’s triple-double and sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic's career-high 23 points.
In a similar situation, Oregon just cruised to an 89-49 victory against outgunned Weber State on Sunday, in which five Ducks scored in double figures.
A resume-building opportunity for each squad, this early-2025 matchup has the potential to pay dividends (perhaps even for both teams) come Selection Sunday. And per usual, the path to victory figures to be paved by credible answers to our three big questions below:
Can the Illini get hot from three-point range against a high-major squad?
Aside from going 15-for-31 (48.4 percent) from three-point range against Arkansas, the Illini have really struggled from long distance against top opponents. Taking away that Thanksgiving Day showing against the Hogs, Illinois has shot a combined 41-for-146 (28.1 percent) beyond the arc against Power Four foes. Still, the Illini are coming off a 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) performance from three against Chicago State on Sunday, which could serve as the confidence booster needed to help them hit the reset button and finally find some consistency from the perimeter.
Will Oregon turn the Illini over at a high rate?
The Ducks force 13.7 turnovers per game – a solid rate – and like to intermittently trap and apply pressure over the full court. That has surely already been taken under advisement by an Illini team that has committed 11 or more turnovers in each of its past six games. And with lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis’ lingering turnover woes – especially against high-major opponents – it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Oregon makes a point of turning up the heat on the freshman. Jakucionis' and the Illini's ability to take care of the ball and avoid punting away possessions may be the strongest determinant in who walks out of Matthew Knight Arena with a win Thursday.
Can Illinois force the Ducks to play one-on-one basketball?
Oregon, as has been the case since Dana Altman took the helm in Eugene, is well-coached and relies on an efficient, well-rounded offense (five double-digit-per-game scorers) that averages 15.5 assists per game. A selfless group, the Ducks routinely space the floor, cut frequently and make the extra pass. It's the sort of approach that, within the context of modern-day hoops, is easier said than done – but is hugely effective when executed. That said, Oregon has yet to play a team with the defensive might of the Illini. Kylan Boswell and company must deter paint penetration and minimize the need for rotations, which will force the Ducks into tough, contested, late-in-the-shot-clock attempts.