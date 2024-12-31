Who Is Neel Ganta, Illinois Basketball's New Director of Player Personnel?

Join us in welcoming back Neel Ganta!



🔸 Consultant to the Illini during the 2019-20 season while a student at K-State

🔹 Graduate manager during the 2020-21 season

🔸 3+ years with the Denver Nuggets org. in strategy, analytics, and scouting roles#Illini | #HTTO |… pic.twitter.com/HgrMQg2fl0