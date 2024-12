Who Is Neel Ganta, Illinois Basketball's New Director of Player Personnel?

Join us in welcoming back Neel Ganta!



๐Ÿ”ธ Consultant to the Illini during the 2019-20 season while a student at K-State

๐Ÿ”นย Graduate manager during the 2020-21 season

๐Ÿ”ธ 3+ years with the Denver Nuggets org. in strategy, analytics, and scouting roles#Illini | #HTTO |โ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/HgrMQg2fl0