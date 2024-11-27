Illinois Basketball Play of the Week: Will Riley Crossover and Finish
Illinois freshman forward Will Riley has drawn a lot of praise just six games into his college career – and deservingly so, as the former five-star prospect has put together a few spectacular performances.
Despite coming off the bench for the Illini (5-1), Riley leads the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game, doing most of his work from beyond the arc, where he’s knocking down 2.8 threes per game at an excellent rate (54.8 percent).
Riley shouldn't be pegged, however, as just a shooter. He's also averaging 5.3 rebounds and ranks third on the team in assists (11). And even his scoring is more dynamic that it might appear at first glance, as he has shown three-level scoring ability, hitting pull-up jumpers, floaters and finishing at the rim.
Perhaps no other play has highlighted the depth of Riley’s bag than his bucket midway through the second half against Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday.
After receiving the ball from teammate Carey Booth on a dribble hand-off, Riley got a switch on the right wing, matched up with Hawks big man Maurice Vassel. Smelling blood in the water, Riley decided to take a few retreat dribbles and size up his defender.
With a between-the-legs dribble into a hesitation cross, Riley was able to get Vassel off balance and create an angle to the basket.
Then, after taking two steps into what appeared to be a typical layup, Riley forced Vassel to mistime his jump by elevating backwards and taking a one-legged jumper that he effortlessly kissed off the glass.
Riley has inarguably been an excellent long-range shooter all season, and the Illini will need him to continue to brandish a hot hand from deep. But as he grows and the competition stiffens, Riley will be expected to showcase a few more dazzling moves like that above – starting with No. 19 Arkansas at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Thursday (3 p.m. CT, on CBS).