Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. Little Rock (Game 6)
Whatever the expectations were for Illinois (5-1) when it met Little Rock (3-4) on Monday at Champaign's State Farm Center, they probably didn't include a 23-0 run, a plus-30 rebounding deficit and a 58-point win. Finding anything other than fawning approval for the Illini after a 92-34 detonation of the Trojans, then, feels like a bit of a stretch.
Yet here we are. It's our job to pick nits, no matter how few or how small. And despite all the good vibes and the monstrous statistical pyrotechnics, there is no such thing as a perfect game in basketball. But an excellent performance deserves high marks, and you'll find mostly that below in our single-game report card for Illinois against Little Rock.
Kasparas Jakucionis: A
We've been so focused on Jakucionis' ball-handling, passing and offensive guidance early in his career that we haven't talked much about his scoring. Guess what? It's pretty good. He hit three 3-pointers (on four attempts) and finished with 21 points – both career highs – in 28 minutes against Little Rock. He tacked on six rebounds, five assists and three steals for good measure. His defense will never be elite, but he kept his side of the street clean against the Trojans.
Tomislav Ivisic: A-
A case can be made for Ivisic as Illinois' early-season MVP, and he was at his most valuable again Monday. He had 16 points and 11 rebounds – his third double-double of the season – and gave Little Rock fits both in the paint and on the perimeter. Ivisic's ability to camp inside and exploit his wingspan – the Trojans' big men were clearly instructed not to shoot from outside – cut off almost every conceivable angle, and the sophomore center finished with a game-high plus-42 plus-minus.
Tre White: A-
White provided instant energy against Little Rock, scoring four points, grabbing two rebounds and collecting a steal inside the game's first three and a half minutes. Although his jumper was off, he was a plus in every other facet, finishing with 16 points (on 6-for-12 shooting), eight rebounds and two steals in a tidy 21 minutes.
Kylan Boswell: A-
Boswell took exactly one shot from the field (a miss) in 23 minutes Monday, but he made his considerable presence felt, as his plus-40 plus-minus figure (second on the team) suggests. He had three rebounds and seven assists, taking on more duties as co-pilot on a night when Jakucionis went hunting a bit more for his own offense.
Morez Johnson Jr.: B+
Johnson had eight points and 11 rebounds (including four on the offensive boards) in 21 minutes – the most yet in his Illini career in a single game. He had two enormous dunks – check out this one – and bounced around Little Rock big men like pinballs in laying sole claim to the State Farm Center paint. His post moves are still in the rudimentary stages, but what he provides right now is something no other Illini (and few college hoopers anywhere) have.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: B+
On another team, Gibbs-Lawhorn would not only start but perhaps make a run at all-league honors. But with this Illini group, he's a super-sub who serves as the perfect change-up – an electric, high-energy athlete who can get his hands underneath bigger guards but who has the hops to go get rebounds and challenge shots. Nine points, three rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes is rock-solid work.
Will Riley: B+
Riley runs a bit hot and cold – but when he's hot, he's positively nuclear. Although he finished with a mortal 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting, he stroked two 3-pointers from a silly distance that forces opponents – in the moment and down the road – to play him honest. That opens the middle of the floor for business.
Ben Humrichous: C+
Monday was the first dud for Humrichous (three points on 1-for-6 shooting), who had scored in double figures in each of Illinois' first four games. He didn't offer much else against Little Rock (three rebounds – two offensive), but there's little to worry about here. Humrichous is still shooting 39.5 percent from distance, even after his 1-for-4 night there against the Trojans. He should come around just fine.