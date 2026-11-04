Illinois Basketball Player Grades After Win Over FDU

One game down. Thirty one – and, ideally, a lot more – to go for Illinois basketball in the 2026-27 season. The Illini steamrolled Fairleigh Dickinson in a 120-45 win on Monday to open their campaign and rewrite the record books.



Here is each Illinois player’s grade (at least 10 minutes played to be eligible) from the victory:

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) signals possession during the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrej Stojakovic: A

Twenty points? Excellent. But here's what should get Illini Nation really excited about Stojakovic's performance Monday: four assists. Stojakovic played great basketball against FDU, including grabbing seven rebounds and providing stout defense (that transition wall-up was superb). Just needs to hit his free throws (1-for-4 from the line).

Quentin Coleman: A

Thirteen points, 10 rebounds and six assists (against zero turnovers), not to mention three steals – not a bad college debut. Quentin Coleman is the real deal. He impacted the game in all of the big ways – and the small ones, too. He just didn’t have his best night from the field (5-for-15).

Tomislav Ivisic: B

It’s nice to see Ivisic confidently pulling from deep. We know he can shoot them, so let 'em rip. He finished with 10 points and also tacked on four rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes.

Tomi drops his second trey of the night!



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But it would be a sight for sore eyes if Ivisic, by far the biggest player on the floor on Monday, would dominate the paint on the rare occasions when he ventures there. (To be fair, he doesn’t get that many opportunities in Illinois' offensive scheme.)

Ethan Brown: A+

Twelve points, nine rebounds and seven assists (with zero turnovers). Are you kidding? FDU or not, that is one heck of a college debut. Brown made all the right plays, defended and rebounded hard, and scored within the flow of the offense.

Stefan Vaaks: A+

Everyone’s making the dean’s list. Vaaks arguably got a bit trigger happy at times, but who can argue with 5-for-7 from long range? He was also 2-for-2 inside the arc, tacked on three boards and four assists. He defended hard and committed zero turnovers.

Blake Fagbemi: A

Yet another member of the 4.0 club, Fagbemi got some extended run on Monday night and made the most of it. He knocked down a pair of threes, snagged two offensive boards and had an assist. He finished with a career-high eight points.

Zavier Zens: A-

In his college debut, Zens dropped 12 points and hit a pair of long-range bombs while snagging three offensive boards and dishing two assists. We are 100 percent nitpicking – can’t ever be upset with a shooter taking clean looks – but Zens did go just 2-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Lucas Morillo: A

Freshman to freshman connection for the corner three.



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Nine points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes. Quite the productive first outing for Morillo . He (obviously) rebounded well, connected on a three and went 2-for-2 inside the arc. He had one rough turnover, but that was essentially his lone blemish of the night.

Landon Davis: B

Davis cashed out both of his three-point attempts and grabbed four rebounds – two on the offensive end – in 14 minutes. He looked a bit uncomfortable putting the ball on the floor, though, and he committed the cardinal hoops sin: fouling a three-point shooter. Not to pile on, but he also had a random double from the strong side corner that granted FDU a free two points.

Jason Jakstys: B+

In his 13 minutes, Jason Jakstys was solid. He kept the ball moving on offense, had one great pass and showed some moves on a finish when FDU's defense gave him an opening. He snagged two rebounds and finished with two assists.

Zvonimir Ivisic: B-

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) reacts in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus/minus is an overrated stat. But among Illini to play 10 or more minutes, every player posted at least a plus-11 … except for Zvonimir Ivisic, who managed just a plus-three in his 11 minutes. He, like clockwork, had a spectacular block. And he did snag five rebounds (three offensive) in his short time on the floor.

But he went just 2-for-5 from the field and looked relatively lost on offense. He just stood on the perimeter and seemed to launch, because ... why not? When Big Z did get the ball in the paint, he didn’t power through anyone and dunk it – or at least make a physical move – as he should have.

Yes, he's essentially a 7-foot spot-up shooter, but when he finds himself inside, he (along with his twin brother) needs to do more to assert himself. It may be early November, but Big Ten season, and the physical play that comes with it, is around the corner.