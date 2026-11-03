Live Game Thread, Updates for Illinois Basketball vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Illinois basketball will open its 2026-27 regular season against Fairleigh Dickinson in a non-conference matchup Monday (7 p.m. CT, BTN) at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. After going 2-1 during their exhibition schedule, the Illini begin the season a little banged up but also ranked No. 3 in the country and pegged as a national championship contender.

The road to Detroit begins.



🆚 FDU

⏰ 7 pm CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 BTN pic.twitter.com/EPFqnOkX8K — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 2, 2026

Illinois' Preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic, already recovering from offseason foot surgery, required an emergency appendectomy Saturday night – possibly delaying his timeline for a return. Additionally, guard Andrej Stojakovic and forward Zvonimir Ivisic separately hit their heads on the court against Baylor on Oct. 23, and didn't play in the Illini's final exhibition game, but should both play against FDU. Freshman guard Lincoln Williams is considered questionable.

Still, we've seen this movie before: Highly ranked college hoops bully hosts the Little Mid-Major That Could in its season opener, promptly executing a public beatdown to the delight of the hometown fans. Illinois, by all rights, should roll in this one.

Then again, let's not forget this little indy film from only a few years ago: Fairleight Dickinson, a No. 16 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, pulled the against-all-odds upset in the first round against top-seeded Purdue. And although then-Knights coach Tobin Anderson is long gone, successor Jack Castleberry may be building something bigger than FDU's recent results (11-21, sixth in the Northeast Conference last season) suggest.

Castelberry lost several key performers from a year ago but has also added size and productivity in St. Peter's transfer Bol Agu (6-foot-8), Pepperdine transfer Pavle Stosic (6-foot-10) and high-scoring 6-foot-4 guard VophcyProphete. They team with 6-foot-8 guard and 2026 NEC Rookie of the Year David Jevtic.

This is real life, however. Illinois, which featured college basketball's biggest roster a season ago, is similarly built in 2026-27. In addition to their size, the Illini make up a shooting gallery of three-point gunners, and they seem to have struck gold on the recruiting trail in consecutive seasons, landing Quentin Coleman to replace last season's freshman dynamo Keaton Wagler.

Even as they nurse some bumps and bruises, the Illini appear to have the depth – get a load of their freshman firepower – to overcome an absence or two and simply overwhelm the Knights over 40 minutes on the State Farm Center floor.

**Look here for live in-game updates once Illinois-Fairleigh Dickinson tips off Monday night.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson stories

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• 3 Questions Facing Illinois Basketball Ahead of Season Opener vs. FDU

• First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 1 Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson

Projected starting lineups

Illinois

G: Quentin Coleman

G: Ethan Brown

G: Andrej Stojakovic

F: Zvonimir Ivisic

C: Tomislav Ivisic

Fairleigh Dickinson

G: Raysean Johnson

G: David Jevtic

F: Bol Agu

F: Pavle Stosic

F/C: Sebastian Haubro

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson live score updates

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