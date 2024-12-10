3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Wisconsin
After a 70-66 overtime loss to Northwestern in Evanston on Friday night, Illinois dropped to 6-2 (0-1 Big Ten) and plummeted out of Monday’s AP Top 25 poll.
Rankings aren't everything – especially at this early stage of the season and for these young Illini, who are learning on the job. Still, it's hard to ignore the two massive opportunities at their feet this week, first at home against No. 20 Wisconsin on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT on Peacock) and then Saturday – again at Champaign's State Farm Center – against No. 1 Tennessee.
The Badgers game feels like a must-win for the Illini, who are at risk of dropping their first two Big Ten games and a total of three in a row, which would have adverse postseason implications – and also test the resolve of this team. Better now than later?
It's just one of the questions being asked about Illinois. Here are three more that may help determine whether the Illini can hold firm against the Badgers:
Who will win the battle from beyond the arc?
The Illini are taking 33.9 threes per game (fourth in the country), and the Badgers are putting them up at a relatively healthy clip (26.2 attempts per game) themselves. Yet they’re also both among the NCAA's better teams at defending the 3, with Illinois allowing opponents to shoot only 25.1 percent (fourth in the country) and Wisconsin holding opponents to just 29.4 percent shooting from distance. Another subpar 3-point shooting performance will start to change how we think of these Illini – and could likely allow UW to walk out of State Farm Center with a minor upset.
Can Illinois get any offensive help for Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic?
Arguably the best pair of college basketball newcomers in the country, point guard Kasparas Jakucionis and center Tomislav Ivisic have so far met and even surpassed the sizable expectations attached to them. More to the point, they have been Illinois' only two consistent offensive threats this season. Will Riley (15.0 points per game), Ben Humrichous (9.3) and Kylan Boswell (9.0) are just a few of the potential additional threats for the Illini, but none has been a steady third force. With the No. 20 Badgers in town, at least one of them needs to step up to ensure that Illinois can enter Saturday's matchup with the top-ranked Vols on solid footing.
Will the Illini control the glass against Wisconsin?
Dominating on the boards has been Illinois’ calling card under coach Brad Underwood, and this season has been no different for the Illini (plus-13.3 rebounding margin, good for second in the nation). The Badgers control tempo and don't turn it over often, but they are a mediocre rebounding crew at best. To ensure that Tuesday's game doesn't get away from them the way the Northwestern game did, the Illini must not only win the rebounding battle but dominate it.