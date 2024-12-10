How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. No. 20 Wisconsin (Game 9)
How to Watch
Illinois (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 20 Wisconsin (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
Day and time: Tuesday (Dec. 11) at 8 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: Peacock
Stream: PeacockTV.com and Peacock app
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 84
SXM App 84
Odds and Ends
Favorite: Illinois (-3.5*)
Over/under: 148*
Illinois vs. Wisconsin all time: Illinois leads the series 118-89
Streak: Illinois has won eight in a row against Wisconsin
Last meeting: No. 13 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (March 17, 2024 at Minneapolis, Big Ten Championships)
*Figures as of Monday night
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 10
Wisconsin stands out in few statistical or stylistic areas, but they are one of the NCAA's better teams (top 40) at minimizing turnovers, committing just 10.0 per game. Illinois contests shots and is one of the best rebounding teams in college basketball, but this group hasn't been especially disruptive in turning over opponents. In fact, in the Illini's two losses, they forced only seven (Alabama) and four turnovers (Northwestern) – their lowest single-game totals of the season.
Quick tips:
- Even after falling to Northwestern last Friday, Illinois was ranked No. 12 in the NCAA Net rankings through Dec. 8 games.
- Illinois' scoring average (86.3 points per game) is the program's highest since the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini averaged 86.4 points per game.
- Jakucionis has scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games, becoming the first Illini freshman to do so in program history. He is the fifth player to record at least three 20-point games as a rookie in the Brad Underwood era, joining Ayo Dosunmu (seven in 2018-19), Trent Frazier (five in 2017-18), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (five in 2018-19) and Kofi Cockburn (five in 2019-20).
Illinois on SI Prediction
Wisconsin is led by a crafty portal transfer (guard John Tonje) and playing against type, freewheeling more than the usual Greg Gard outfit. Illinois had better beware another Northwestern-style battle – maybe not as physical, but every bit the chess match. Tonje is similar to Illini tormentors such as Nick Martinelli and Adou Thiero – not in body type, but in his ability to get into the paint and draw contact. (And he's hitting 93.1 percent from the free-throw line.) If Illinois loses the turnover battle, continues to clank free throws and allows the Badgers to hang around, Tonje and a series of solid shooters (such as Max Klesmit) could make them regret it. We just can't see Ben Humrichous and Will Riley combining for another 1-for-15 showing from 3-point range. Expect the Illini to bite down and bounce UW for the ninth time in a row.