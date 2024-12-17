Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. No. 1 Tennessee (Game 10)
On Saturday, Illinois came oh-so close to pulling off a magical upset of top-ranked Tennessee, but the Illini ultimately fell just short as Jordan Gainey’s buzzer-beating layup pushed the Volunteers to a 66-64 win.
On the one hand, it was a crushing loss and a wasted opportunity to add a resume-building win. On the other, it was an encouraging showing from a young but rapidly maturing Illinois squad (7-3) that nearly took down a talented and well-coached veteran team in Tennessee (10-0).
Whether the glass is viewed as half-full or half-empty, the performance was chock full of rookie mistakes, learning experiences and brillant flashes from practically every Illini who hit the floor.
As we wait for Illinois’ next opportunity (Saturday against Missouri, in St. Louis), all we can do is review, reflect and hand out our traditional postgame grades.
Tre White: B+
White didn’t play at quite the same level he reached against Wisconsin, but he was the most efficient from the field (3-for-7) of Illinois’ starters and his 11 points represented the second-highest total on the team. Defensively, White did an excellent job when switched on to Lanier and rotated well, providing timely help all game.
Kasparas Jakucionis: B
Jakucionis gets high marks for his productivity against an elite defense set against him. He poured in 22 – his fifth straight game with 20 or more – and did a fantastic job of creating contact to get to the line. But he finished with a season-low two assists along and a season-high seven turnovers. Defensively, he showed growth but also allowed too many driving lanes – none more important than the last.
Kylan Boswell: B
In a typical Boswell performance for the Illini, he struggled from the field (2-for-8, 25 percent) to score 10 points but did wrangle a season-high seven rebounds. More importantly, he locked down Lanier, holding the efficient marksman to 17 points (Lanier’s lowest total in a high-major game this season) on 5-for-17 shooting. If and when Boswell can start combining his defensive masterpieces with consistent offensive showings, he'll enter the discussion as a top two-way player in the Big Ten.
Morez Johnson Jr.: B-
In his limited minutes, Johnson was 1-for-1 with two points and two rebounds. While none of his stats jump off the page, Johnson deterred shots at the rim, forcing slashing Volunteers into tough finishes or kickouts. As a true freshman playing in one of the most physical games of the early season, Johnson seemed to be right at home, which will earn him more minutes heading into conference play – as long as he can stay out of foul trouble.
Tomislav Ivisic: C
Ivisic took a season-low five shots, finding nylon on only one of them en route to a four-point day. He did add 12 boards and a block, but his lack of offensive output played a big role in the Illini being held to a season-low 64 points. With his go-to pick-and-roll with Jakucionis constantly stifled by the Tennessee defense, Ivisic looked to post up more often than usual and never seemed to get to his spot or find a rhythm. The Illini need their center, still averaging 14.1 points, to put up double figures and stretch defenses on a consistent basis.
Will Riley: D+
In 20 minutes, Riley scored 10 points and was impressive from the free-throw line (8-for-9), but he wasn't able to toss a rock in the ocean (1-for-9 from the field). It’s encouraging to see the 18-year-old battle so valiantly, but his slim frame (6-foot-8, 195 pounds) continues to be problematic in physical games.
Ben Humrichous: D
Going 1-for-4 from deep and scoring just five points, Humrichous was again unable to shake his shooting slump. And if he is bringing so little else to the table (one rebound and one assist), he will need to relocate his jumper soon or possibly find himself sliding out of the starting lineup. In a bright spot, Humrichous did throw down a monstrous putback dunk that sent the State Farm Center into a frenzy: