3 Big Takeaways in Illinois Basketball's Loss to No. 1 Tennessee
That silence you hear is Illinois students not rushing the court after their team fell 66-64 to No. 1-ranked Tennessee on Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
Oh, but was it ever a close one. The Volunteers (10-0) took it on a coast-to-coast, buzzer-beating layup by sixth man Jordan Gainey, who was sensational.
Maybe next time for the Illini (7-3)? Sure, whenever that is. No. 1 shots don't come around often.
In the meantime, here are three big-picture takeaways from a highly entertaining game:
1. In the end, it's better to be old
We can marvel at 18-year-old point guard Kasparas Jakucionis for most of every game. Will Riley, also 18, remains a talent with huge promise. Big man Tomislav Ivisic has been far more good than bad in his first college season.
At money time against the Vols, though, the Illini – Jakucionis, their best player and primary ball handler, in particular – were full of young mistakes. These things happen. All the time. The vastly more experienced Vols, who also happen to have very good players, were more composed. Again, not an anomaly.
Just look at what happened after the Illini took a 62-59 lead with 2:44 to go. First, they gave up a tying three to Gainey, who scored 23 off the bench. With 1:36 left, Jakucionis (22 points, seven turnovers) carelessly threw away an inbound pass that Igor Milicic Jr. stole for a runout dunk. With 45 seconds to go, Jakucionis turned it over again. With 20 seconds left, the Illini gave up a crucial offensive rebound. With 14 seconds left, Riley grabbed a defensive rebound, panicked and threw the ball ahead to a big instead of a ball handler. By the way, couldn't Riley, a forward with the skills of a guard, have kept it himself?
And finally, on the Vols' last possession, nobody stopped the ball as Gainey dribbled up the floor. And Ivisic didn't contest at the rim even though there probably wasn't time for Gainey to give the ball up.
Gainey is a senior. Milicic is a senior. Vols studs Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler are in their fifth and fourth seasons, too. Get it? At closing time, age and experience are "old" reliable. That'll never change.
2. Another rough one for the Big Ten
The Big Ten needed it. Illinois couldn't get it done. So it goes.
Purdue lost at home to Texas A&M on Saturday. Auburn slaughtered Ohio State 91-53 in Atlanta. Tennessee topped Illini. Goodness, the SEC is great. Goodness, the Big Ten is not.
The Big Ten had a handful of attention-getting non-conference wins in November, but mostly the SEC and top teams from outside that league have owned the Big Ten, which is just kind of hanging on to the No. 3 conference NET ranking without any foreseeable change to move up this season.
3. On the other hand …
If the Big Ten kind of stinks, the good news is it's wide open to a host of potential contenders that absolutely includes Illlinois.
Then again, whom doesn't it include? Purdue will be OK, and Indiana has a lot of talent. Both Michigan State and Michigan have promise. UCLA and Oregon have looked quite strong, as has Wisconsin. We know Rutgers' kids can play. On and on.
But none of those teams has a clearly discernible edge on the Illini at this point. Long season. Lots of better outcomes ahead.