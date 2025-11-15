Illini now

Illinois Signs Second 2026 Recruit in Guard Ethan Brown: What He Brings

Days after Landon Davis signed with the Illini, Brown made his own commitment official by signing on the dotted line

Jason Langendorf

Nov 14, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets the crowd before the tip of the game with the Colgate Raiders at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Even as Illinois' men's basketball team continues to deal with a raft of nagging injuries, the rest of the pieces keep falling into place for the program. After two more wins this week – including a big one over Texas Tech – and the signing of forward Landon Davis on Wednesday, the Illini made their second official class of 2026 addition when guard Ethan Brown signed with Illinois on Saturday.

Ethan Brown signs with Illinois

Brown's signing puts a bow on a tidy one-month whirlwind in which he received an offer from Illinois (July 1), made his official visit to the Champaign campus (July 28) and committed to play for coach Brad Underwood (July 30). His signature comes just a few days after Wednesday's opening of the official signing period. Brown and Davis are the Illini's only signed recruits from the 2026 cycle so far.

Who is Ethan Brown?

Brown is a three-star combo guard from Rolla, Missouri, who began to draw more attention from recruiters over the summer for his skilled, controlled game and sharpshooting. Now rated as a top-150 prospect according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Brown is a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder who already owns Rolla's career scoring record after averaging 22.2 points (plus 6.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.8 steals) as a junior in 2024-25.

Playing AAU ball over the summer, Brown was named 17U MVP and first-team All-Circuit with the Gateway Knights in the New Balance P32 League, where he averaged 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals.

"Ethan is a very gifted guard with great athleticism and a scorer's mentality," Underwood said after Brown's signing. "He can shoot the ball from anywhere – just tremendous range – and he can really create for others as well at the point. He is a high-IQ player whose upside is extremely high. Ethan fits what we do with positional size and shooting. We're very excited to welcome him to the orange and blue."

Based on our own observations, we would sign off on the description – save for Brown's athleticism, which currently doesn't stand out compared other Big Ten ballers. But his steal numbers suggest quick hands and a type of athleticism that, if not explosive, shows up as excellent dexterity and anticipation. And Brown's combination of excellent all-court shooting – off the catch or off the bounce – ball skills and feel for the game is the sort of stuff Underwood prizes.

If Brown develops the feet and strength to stay in front of Big Ten point guards, his frame will be a big plus at the position. In any case, he could make for a very good court-spacing rotational player off the bench sooner rather than later.

