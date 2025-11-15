Illinois' Brad Underwood Offers Latest Injury Update as Alabama Looms
Despite an early-season injury bug that continues to pester No. 14 Illinois (4-0), it has yet to throw a wrench in the Illini’s plans of stacking wins. But with Illinois having outpaced a gritty Colgate team in Friday's 84-65 win, No. 8 Alabama is up next on the docket – meaning, the Illini will want every possible hand on deck.
Illinois basketball injury updates
Zvonimir Ivisic
Unfortunately, it seems that yet another Illini is now operating at less than 100 percent, as big man Zvonimir Ivisic – who started on Friday but played just 16 minutes in the game – is dealing with a flare-up in his knee, per head coach Brad Underwood.
“He had a surgery back when he was 16 or 17 years old, and every now and then – it was a cartilage deal – and it just kind of got a little swollen yesterday and is really sore," Underwood said. "So we were able to manage that anyway, and when it sets, it gets sore.”
Mihailo Petrovic
There has been no status change for point guard Mihailo Petrovic, who has yet to suit up for Illinois and can be considered day-to-day because of a hamstring injury that has lingered for weeks. Underwood offered a bit more detail on Petrovic's situation, if not a great deal of clarity, following the Colgate win:
“I need him to get through practice," Underwood said. "I think it’s just all the process of you’ve got to see him do it. He’s doing some really good things in practice that, getting him a couple times, we’re just suiting up and going through the pregame warm-up stuff, is fine. And then it’s the five-on-five that it gets aggravated. It’s always kind of the day after. … We’re trying to watch that and be careful with it. I’m not going to try to rush him back. He was really good in practice yesterday when he was in.”
Even with Illinois set to take the floor opposite what may be college basketball's most potent backcourt in Alabama’s Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr., Underwood seems unwilling to risk Petrovic' long-term health and availability for short-term gain.
Brandon Lee
Joining Petrovic on the injury report Friday was freshman guard Brandon Lee, who also has yet to play in a regular-season game due to his own injury – a rolled ankle he suffered the day before the season opener. Here’s the latest update on Lee:
“Brandon was the same way," Underwood said. "Brandon’s got a pretty good ankle [injury]. It’s pretty black and blue still. He’s very tough. He’s gutting it up. And I just thought that [we] probably could have played him tonight, but a few extra days sure won’t hurt him either … try to get a little closer to 100 percent with that.”
Tomislav Ivisic
One bit of encouraging news: Although Underwood remained relatively vague about Tomislav Ivisic (knee) and gave no return timetable, he offered this: “And then Tomi’s moving around now, so that’s a good thing.”