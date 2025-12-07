Social Media Reacts After Illinois Swarms Tennessee in Season's Biggest Win

Before Saturday, any doubts about Illinois' ability to break through in a big game and match the tenacity of a tough opponent – especially in a game played away from the friendly confines of Champaign's State Farm Center – were, in a word, valid.

Sure, the Illini pounded out a win over then-No. 11 Texas Tech last month. But that one came at home, against an opponent that, in retrospect, is proving to be somewhat less dynamic than most of college basketball's best. (The Red Raiders have since lost to Purdue by 30 and squeaked by Wake Forest by 1 and Wyoming – in Lubbock – by four.)

After Illinois fell to Alabama in its first matchup outside its own building and then got mostly manhandled by UConn in New York, it was fair to wonder whether the 14th-ranked Illini would be up to the challenge of a neutral-site meeting against No. 13 Tennessee – a burly, Rick Barnes-coached outfit with multiple scoring threats – in Nashville.

But the Illini (7-2), despite getting hammered 46-31 on the boards by the Volunteers and struggling to separate themselves in the first half, managed to lock up Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament, knock down some shots on the other end (11-for-28 on threes, 39.3 percent) and take the Vols' best shots without getting rattled (including committing just six turnovers) in a season-best 75-62 win.

So are the Illini finally ready-for-primetime players? We'll know more soon. Next up is Ohio State in Columbus and the official launch of the Big Ten season on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. CT, Peacock). The Buckeyes aren't expected to rate among the conference's elite this season, but every Big Ten road game is a tester, and Buckeyes guards Bruce Thornton – a conference player of the year-caliber talent – John Mobley Jr. and Devin Royal combined for 69 points last season to throw a scare into Illinois in Champaign. The work of proving its mettle continues.

But for one evening, Illini Nation was able to revel in a significant win – and it celebrated by doing what it does best: crowing and smack-talking and generally getting goofy on social media. Here are the best of the responses on that platform after Illinois' melodic performance in Music City:

Our kinda town

Illini Barstool Nashville Takeover!



WE TRAVEL! pic.twitter.com/redsOH3oEO — Illini Nation (@IlliniNation_) December 6, 2025

Brad Underwood clones are loving it here in Nashville.



Illini looking to close out the Vols.



69-60 Illini with 3:55 to play. pic.twitter.com/8pQTQzBByD — Robbie Lastella (@RLastellaReport) December 7, 2025

Good evening from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.



I cannot emphasize enough



LETS GO ILLINOIS ILL pic.twitter.com/koPVYoYRg0 — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) December 7, 2025

Coach B rocking the @CoachUnderwood special in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/0xCwxJkeEw — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 7, 2025

A lot of Illinois refugees in TN. Used to seeing Illini gear and IL plates when I lived there for a year. — Greg Blankenship (@gkblankenship) December 7, 2025

It’s basically Braggin Rights. I know you’re going to say “but it’s just that both teams are orange” but no. Here’s a video during Illini introductions. This whole end = Illini fans. pic.twitter.com/mB0NaD3hDO — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) December 7, 2025

Happens to the best of us

Andrej blows the dunk & has a moment with Coach Underwood #illini



pic.twitter.com/Ez8sUsJ1Xm — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) December 7, 2025

Wonder twin powers ... activate!

Closing the show in Nashville

And at the end of the day, the Fighting Illini are relentlessly fighting. What a game, ILL — Sir Lucianovic (@luckyluciano_OG) December 7, 2025

This is how you adjust and close out at game. #Illini — Eric Earl Mondhink (@emondhinkFH05) December 7, 2025

#Illini winning the boards and the perimeter game has been MUCH better. #MusicCityMadness pic.twitter.com/bbNvS4Jdqo — Kurtis Allen 🎙️ (@kurtisallen) December 7, 2025

It's a vibe

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI WINS pic.twitter.com/FjO4rVxUix — Justin Dubya (@justin03) December 7, 2025

Big time #Illini win. Wouldn’t be able to handle losing to those guys three years straight. The boys stepped up and made shots. Big ten opener next at tOSU. 🏴‍☠️☕️ #ThankYouBrad pic.twitter.com/iMD08VwzzX — The JAVAMEN (@Illini_Javamen) December 7, 2025

What a win by #Illini basketball against #Tennessee . Much needed victory! Keaton Wagler is something else. Bring on Ohio St! — Thats LAme MAN! lets GO! (@thatslameman54) December 7, 2025

The Illini team that showed up in the second half against Tennessee can make the Final Four. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) December 7, 2025

Great win for the Flying Illini. They’re figuring out how many good players they actually have. — Flythedub (@flythedubJB) December 7, 2025

Lots of love to go around

When Tomislav Ivisic is healthy, the Illini are a different team.



Just elevates everyone around him#Illini — ChiTownSports Fan (@ChiT0wnSports23) December 7, 2025

Ben Humrichous doing the little things.. thats gotta feel good — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) December 7, 2025

Might be nice to put to rest that Brad Underwood can't or won't make any halftime adjustments. Glad to see him substitute in the second half. The Vols were gassed. #Illini — Mike Mulberry (@mike_mulberry) December 7, 2025

Smashville smack-talking

Illini handling the Vols, Jimmy Dykes and Jelly Roll tonight… pic.twitter.com/2AXFXpFrUi — anthony robertson (@anthony50963491) December 7, 2025

Purdue L ✅

Michigan St L ✅

Indiana L ✅

Illini W ✅



We are back. pic.twitter.com/S9LxnUBRWn — Illini Ball Knower (@ball_illini) December 7, 2025

Play that thang

#Illini beat Tennessee and fittingly celebrate with a guitar trophy pic.twitter.com/Yu4XXJFtIt — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) December 7, 2025