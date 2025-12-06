Illinois' Brad Underwood Details Game Plan for Tennessee's Stingy Defense

For avid college basketball followers, the name Rick Barnes is synonymous with lockdown defense. Barnes has been coaching superb defensive units for decades now, and, during his time at Tennessee, he has turned that program into perhaps the most consistently stingy defense in the country.

In fact, over the past five seasons, the Volunteers have finished in the top five in defensive rating (per KenPom) every year – and in the top three for four years running.

But it is early in the season, and Barnes and his staff are in the midst of meshing a fresh set of players. As the new blend comes together, Tennessee’s defense currently ranks “only” No. 11 in KenPom.

Still, between the Volunteers’ individual defenders and mastermind head man, you had better believe an ingenious game plan will be unveiled on Saturday night when UT meets Illinois – especially against an offense that has become predictable and, at times, stagnant.



But Illini coach Brad Underwood is a man with a plan of his own.

Stepping up to the next test.



Brad Underwood explains plan of attack against Tennessee's defense

“You take what’s there," was Underwood's answer at Friday's pregame press conference. "Almost every game of theirs, there’s been some droughts – teams have had those [against Tennessee].

“I don’t expect those to not happen. You’d like for it not to happen. But you’ve got to move the ball. You let them get into their shell and get into their gaps, and their length is very imposing. And it’s no different than last year. You’ve got to create advantages … whether it’s through ball screens, whether it’s through post-ups or drives. You got to find those advantages. And then you got to be very, very unselfish.”

Despite our recent criticism of the unit here at Illinois on SI, Illinois’ offense currently ranks No. 15 in efficiency. But given the makeup of the roster and what appears to be possible under the circumstances, an offense outside of the top 10 (and perhaps even the top five) has been at least a mild failure.

The Illini offense is predicated on hunting mismatches to find those so-called advantages Underwood mentions. It’s through ball screens that Illinois often creates those mismatches, and in some cases the Illini don’t both with that, seemingly believing they already have an edge. Sometimes, they're right.

In almost every game this season, Illinois has had a favorable matchup and fed that individual player. And to be clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with using that as a piece of your strategy.

That said, Underwood himself pointed out how effective Tennessee’s defense is when it is allowed to get set in gaps and sit in its shell – which is when any defense is at its best.

To avoid that, the Illini must create off-ball movement during those post-ups or ball-screen actions. On the weak side, simply screening away, interchanging, setting a double stagger – you name it – some kind of secondary action is needed. Movement off the ball forces help defenders to talk and consider more than one threat, and it holds their attention – even if just for a moment.

That allows the on-ball action – whether it’s a post-up or ball screen – to unfold unimpeded, or with less restriction. Ever notice how few pick-and-roll layups or dunks Illinois gets? That’s because the help defender – unoccupied by off-ball movement – is almost always sitting on the roll man. Coaches talk about links in the chain on defense for a reason; and if the offense doesn't force a chain reaction, the strength of the defensive chain is never tested.

The key for Saturday night, at least on the offensive end, is movement. Player movement, ball movement – every movement imaginable. That's how you force a defense into rotation and into mistakes. Don’t get it twisted: Tennessee's defense does not make mistakes – unless an offense forces them.

The Vols will not shoot themselves in the foot, so it’s up to the Illini to create opportunities for their talented players to be put in advantageous situations – because we know they will capitalize if given the chance.