Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Convincing Win Over Colgate

🇲🇪 David Mirkovic today for Illinois in the win over Colgate



27 points

21 boards

3 assists

8-16 FG

3-7 3P

8-8 FT



The 6’9 freshman came over from SC Derby in the ABA and has immediately looked like one of the most impactful freshmen in the NCAA.



Should have way more NBA buzz pic.twitter.com/zWETl2JdZc