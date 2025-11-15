Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Convincing Win Over Colgate
Illinois kept its early-season momentum rolling on Friday night, and even though the final score of 84-65 looked comfortable, the path there was anything but. After a sluggish start and some cold perimeter shooting, the Illini eventually imposed their will and pulled away for a convincing win over a disciplined Colgate squad. Brad Underwood’s team once again showed why expectations are sky-high in Champaign, even on a night when the offense wasn’t fully clicking.
Colgate threw a wrinkle at the Illini by mixing in zone defense early, slowing the pace and daring Illinois to shoot over the top. It worked for a while. Illinois went just 11-for-37 from deep (30 percent) and struggled to find the rhythm they had against Texas Tech when stars Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic carried the load. This time, the usual firepower wasn’t as sharp – but the Illini still hung 84 points on the board. That alone says something about how dangerous this offense can be even on an off night.
In the second half, Illinois solved the zone by attacking the middle, moving the ball quicker, and forcing rotations that Colgate couldn’t keep up with. The result was a steady pull-away that felt inevitable once the Illini started getting downhill and stringing together stops. And speaking of stops – Camryn Crocker’s defense deserves another round of applause. Against a fundamentally sound, cohesive Colgate offense, Illinois locked in and allowed just 65 points.
The story of the game, though, belonged to the freshmen. David Mirkovic delivered an eye-popping performance, finishing with 27 points and a staggering 21 rebounds - numbers that had Illini fans sprinting to their keyboards before the game even ended. Keaton Wagler added 19 points of his own, continuing to cement himself as one of the most steady young scoring options on the roster.
With Alabama looming next week, the Illini would certainly prefer their three-point slump to show up now rather than against a ranked opponent. But for tonight, Illinois fans got to enjoy another double-digit win, another display of depth, and great performances from the freshmen.
And after the final buzzer, Illinois nation did what it does best: logged on, celebrated the newcomers and reminded the rest of college basketball that the Illini aren’t just winning – they’re having fun doing it.