Illinois Basketball Makes Top 10 for 5-Star 2027 Guard King Gibson

Illinois continues to keep its foot on the gas on the recruiting trail. Brad Underwood and his crew, who have been almost exclusively linked to five-star prospects in the past few weeks, are in the mix for yet another standout member of the class of 2027.

NEWS: King Gibson, the No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2027, is down to 10 schools, source tells @247Sports



Gibson has also set five official visits.



Story: https://t.co/nZoJa2fcD8 pic.twitter.com/qVVlTNNs3i — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) August 27, 2026

Per Dushawn London of 247Sports, combo guard King Gibson cut his list of potential college destinations to 10 programs on Thursday. He included the Illini, along with UConn, Michigan, Arkansas and Alabama, among others. It's worth noting that Gibson scheduled visits to five campuses – but, as of now, Champaign isn't among them.

NEWS: 2027 5⭐ King Gibson has scheduled the following official visits, source told @LeagueRDY:



Louisville: September 4th

UConn: September 13th

Arkansas: September 21st

LSU: September 25th

Baylor: October 9th



Illinois, Alabama, Providence, Syracuse and Michigan are among some… pic.twitter.com/aRmRzlvJua — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) August 27, 2026

Who is 2027 prospect King Gibson?

Tabbed as the No. 10 overall recruit in his class (per 247Sports’ composite rankings), Gibson holds at least 37 Division I offers. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds.

He played his AAU basketball for Team United, a program that competed on the Nike EYBL Circuit. For his high school hoops, Gibson attends SPIRE Academy in Ohio.

King Gibson scouting report

A springy, lengthy three-level scorer with solid facilitating abilities, Gibson impacts the game in a variety of ways. As a scorer, Gibson is most effective attacking the rim. He has a crafty handle, and although he doesn’t possess otherworldly burst, Gibson has some twitch to his game.



And with his midrange game (more on that shortly), he is able to consistently keep defenders guessing, which makes it even easier to get to the cup. Around the rim, Gibson finishes well with both hands and plays strong off two feet despite his thin frame.

If he elects to stop short of the rim, Gibson is often getting to a midrange jumper. He has a hop-step pull from 10-15 feet, along with a traditional pull-up – which he enjoys getting to via a tween-cross combo dribble.

From deep, Gibson isn’t a high-volume shooter (he attempted just 2.2 per game on the EYBL Circuit), but he is efficient when he decides to pull (connected on 39.4 percent from deep).

Inside the arc, Gibson could stand to be more efficient, as his clip of 46.7 percent on 2s isn’t for a guard with solid size. He does add value as a rebounder (5.2 per game) and a passer (3.5 assists against 2.5 turnovers per game).

Gibson can be an initiator or play off the ball – either way, he manages to be a productive playmaker. Drive-and-kicks or dump-offs tend to be the name of the game for Gibson as a passer, but he has also shown the ability to fire some passes into extremely tight windows (back-cuts, transition hit-aheads, etc.).

How would King Gibson fit at Illinois?

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep guard Kaden House (10) defends against Spire Institute (OH) guard King Gibson (2) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illini love combo guards who can shoot, score at the rim and pass – a mold Gibson certainly fits. He would probably be best paired with another playmaking guard (and ideally a more traditional lead guard), but Gibson would be a sparkplug scorer from the jump, and, based on the Illinois' projected roster construction for 2027-28, he could be a Day 1 starter if he wound up in Champaign.

He wouldn’t have any trouble translating his downhill game or transition prowess, but how Gibson fared as a shooter would be a deciding factor for his ceiling as a freshman. Defensively, he has all of the intangibles, but he would need to bulk up quite a bit. Also, as always with freshmen, it’s impossible to predict how quickly he would adjust in terms of processing and decision-making.