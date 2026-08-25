Illinois Four-Star Commit Quinton Kitt to Make Official Visit to Champaign

Last Thanksgiving, East Peoria forward Quinton Kitt, who had just entered his junior season, announced his commitment to Illinois . Although Kitt had been to the school's Champaign campus – he took an unofficial visit in August 2025 – he pledged to the Illini despite never taking an official visit.

After a dominant summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit, Kitt, the No. 74 player in the country (per 247Sports’ composite rankings), is set to play for Monarch Academy to finish out his high school hoops career.

Source: Illinois commit Quinton Kitt will take an official visit on October 22nd, @247Sports is told.https://t.co/njmgJZYQrW pic.twitter.com/W32VEOfcQw — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) August 24, 2026

But although he’ll be spending the majority of his time nearly 400 miles west of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus, that distance seemingly isn’t deterring Kitt from finally paying an official visit to his future school. On Monday, it was reported by 247Sports’ Dushawn London that Kitt has scheduled an official visit to Champaign for Oct. 22.

Illini commit Quinton Kitt’s high-scoring summer on the EYBL Circuit

Illini commit Quinton Kitt jokes with his fellow coaches Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during the Curley “Boo” Johnson Skills for Life Basketball Academy camps at Central School and Washington Middle School in Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing for MeanStreets, the state of Illinois’ premier grassroots program, Kitt averaged 18.7 points over 20 games. (His 19.9 points per game heading into Peach Jam ranked No. 9 in his age group.)

The good news: He shot 52.0 percent from inside the arc. The bad: Kitt shot just 29.8 percent from behind the 3-point line. Encouragingly, he continued to launch with confidence, taking at least three triples in his final nine games – including a 4-for-10 performance from deep in one of those contests. Also, Kitt shot a solid clip of 77.1 percent from the charity stripe – usually a sign of long-distance shooting potential.

6’6 4⭐️ Illinois commit Quinton Kitt is going to be a problem on the @NikeEYB circuit this summer 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/VMDFfw1MPi — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 20, 2026

Aside from his efficiency, Kitt’s scoring versatility was impressive. He knocked down fallaway midrange jumpers, off-the-bounce 3s and showcased a diverse array of finishing moves at the cup. Kitt is a legitimate three-level scorer – one who can create his shot from anywhere on the floor.

But what sets him apart is that although Kitt can generate his own buckets, he doesn’t have to. Many ultra-gifted scorers struggle finding ways to impact offense without the rock in their hands. Kitt, meanwhile, is an instinctive cutter and a great rim runner. He has that innate ability to gravitate to open space, which also allows him to consistently get off clean catch-and-shoot 3s.

He doesn’t offer much as a passer (just 0.8 assists per game), but Kitt does take care of the ball (only 1.3 turnovers per game). As a rebounder, he’s stronger on the offensive glass than the defensive boards. Kitt anticipates and chases well, but he could likely be better at blocking out and pursuing defensive rebounds (an area Brad Underwood will surely be all too glad to aid him in).

Defensively, Kitt put up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game – quality numbers for a wing. And Kitt has the necessary physical tools and hoops IQ to be, at the very least, an average defender in the Big Ten as a freshman. Assuming all goes well during Kitt's October visit, the Illini should have another high-impact backcourt talent headed their way soon.