Top Takeaway From Illinois' Victory Over Tennessee: Tomislav Ivisic is Back

Through five games in his 2025-26 season, Illinois’ Tomislav Ivisic was playing far below expectations. The 7-foot-1 big man was notably hurting the Illini on both ends. Offensively, his shot wasn’t falling and he was turnover-prone. Defensively, his feet were slow, he was constantly out of breath and his default was to look completely out of sorts, uncharacteristically jumping at shot fakes and getting lost or torched in pick-and-roll situations. On the glass, he wasn't any better – and his overall lack of conditioning was quite apparent.

But last week, in the second half against UConn, it seemed as though Ivisic finally was getting into a bit of a rhythm. After a full week of practice in which Illini coach Brad Underwood noted that his big man went from “just trying to get through practice” during his battle back from a knee injury to now being “in the gym extra” and getting up shots, Ivisic capitalized on his additional reps and carried that UConn momentum into Saturday night against Tennessee.

Tomislav Ivisic dominates Tennessee in Nashville

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after a made three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Take a look at the stat line: 16 points (7-for-13 from the field), five rebounds and three assists, along with zero turnovers (first time this year). On defense, Ivisic added a steal and a block. But it wasn’t just his box-score production that hit home – it was his impact in other ways, on both ends, that wasn’t reflected in the statistics.

The wall-ups in the post, making life miserable for J.P Estrella and Jaylen Carey. The deflections on pocket passes or drop-offs from Tennessee guards to the bigs. The gravity Ivisic exerted on the game, pulling in the post as he dominate Vols defenders in the paint over and over. The kickouts that created open looks or allowed his teammates to drive closeouts.

The result? A 75-62 victory over the 13th-ranked Volunteers in Nashville. And that final score was in spite of the Illini’s abysmal showing on the glass (the Vols outrebounded them 46-31).

NO. 14 ILLINOIS GETS THE BIG WIN OVER NO. 13 TENNESSEE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2SxVSZj4by — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2025

A year ago, Illinois was at its best playing through Ivisic. In 2025-26, that had not been the case as the Illini big man worked through injury and recovery. Yet the Illini were solid while he got right, coming at 6-2 and No. 14 in the country heading into this game.

But now with Ivisic making it abundantly clear that he not only is capable of being that same player from last season but perhaps an even better version of it? Well, the stock of this Illinois team has just skyrocketed.