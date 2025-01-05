3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Washington
No. 22 Illinois (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) is fresh off a Duck domination, in which it took down No. 9 Oregon 109-77 in Eugene on Thursday – the largest margin of victory for a road squad against a top-10 opponent ever.
With confidence likely at a high for this group, the Illini prepare for Sunday's clash in Seattle (3 p.n. CT, on Big Ten Network) with a Washington team (10-4, 1-2) also living its best life after securing its biggest win of the season.
On Thursday, the Huskies took down No. 24 Maryland in a tightly contested 75-69 home win that marked the program's first win over a high major – and first Big Ten win – of the 2024-25 season.
With both the Illini and Huskis seemingly playing their best basketball right now, their matchup may be a closer affair than many expect. A few questions must be answered to determine just how the action will unfold, and we're here to answer them:
Can Illinois stay hot from long distance?
The Illini have shot 31-for-62 (50.0 percent) over the past two games, winning each by more than 30 points. After Illinois' three-point shooting percentages hovered in the low 30s through much of the season, the positional size and shooting coach Brad Underwood raved about in the offseason is finally on full display.
The Illini aren't about to shoot 50 percent on threes the rest of the way, but if they can hang around the high 30s and consistently force opponents to stretch their defenses, the ceiling becomes sky-high for Illinois. Against UW, the Illini get the opportunity to build on their recent hot performances and possibly make long-distance shooting a true calling card.
Will the Illini have an answer for Great Osobor?
Washington’s 6-foot-8, 250-pound Osobor is a nightmare matchup. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year was the seventh-rated transfer in the portal this past offseason, and his high-level production continues for the Huskies (14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, including a 20-point, 14-rebound performance against the Terrapins.
A wide-bodied forward, Osobor uses his frame to create space and get to both sides of the basket, where he's able to finish with either hand. A solid ball-handler and excellent passer for his size (3.6 assists per game), Osobor can handle the rock on the perimeter and get to the rack or facilitate for his teammates. Given his flexibility between the post and perimeter, it will likely take a combination of center Tomislav Ivisic, power forward Morez Johnson Jr. and swingman Tre White checking Osobor. It will be interesting to see how Underwood navigates the challenge.
Who's night is it?
On Thursday against Oregon, nearly everyone in orange and blue owned the night, as six Illini scored in double digits. But with certain key producers having leveled off or disappeared in Illinois' biggest games, it’s tough to have many expectations beyond the offense of point guard Kasparas Jakucionis and defense of combo guard Kylan Boswell.
Although Sunday's contest may not be the marquee matchup of the conference season (or even week), every Big Ten game – especially on the road – is its own potential mini minefield. If forward Ben Humrichous (18 points vs. Oregon) and Ivisic can offer a bit more consistency, the Illini should be competitive, if not dominant, in every conference clash through the Big Ten Tournament.