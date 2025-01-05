How to Watch: Illinois Basketball at Washington (Game 14)
How to Watch
No. 22 Illinois (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Washington (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)
Day and time: Sunday (Jan. 5) at 3 p.m. CT
Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: foxsports.com/live/btn | FOX Sports app
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 390
SXM App 390
Odds and Ends
Favorite: Illinois (-8.5)*
Over/under: 155*
Illinois vs. Washington all time: Washington leads the series 4-2
Streak: Washington has won one in a row against Illinois
Last meeting: No. 17 Washington 67, No. 13 Illinois 64, (March 18, 2006 in Cox Arena, San Diego)
*Figures as of Friday evening
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 29.6
Washington – like Illinois – makes a point of chasing opponents off the three-point line and minimizing damage from behind the arc. The Huskies' three-point percentage allowed (29.6) ranks a respectable 51st among 355 Division I teams, and their diligent patrolling of the perimeter was their primary leverage in a 75-69 upset of Maryland in their most recent outing.
The Illini are coming off a smoldering 16-for-29 (55.2 percent) showing in their own upset win, on the road against No. 9 Oregon – but they are by no means out of the skewed-shooting woods. It took a home matchup against winless Chicago State for Illinois to turn around a nine-game stretch of 30.4 percent shooting on threes, so UW should make for a worthy stress test to confirm whether the Illini's newfound marksmanship is real and potentially lasting.
Quick tips:
- Illinois' scoring average this season (88.2 points per game) is the highest in 60 years, second in program history only behind the 1964-65 squad's 92.2 ppg. Eat your heart out, Flyin' Illini.
- Washington's senior forward Great Osobor is a 6-foot-8, 250-pound load, and he has a unique skill set: He spends little time on the perimeter, but he's a long- and strong-armed, old-school double-double threat who also leads the Huskies in assists (3.6 per game) and steals (2.1 per game).
Illinois on SI Prediction
The Illini aren't about to change their ways now, so expect them to launch often from deep. The quality of those shots and how they arrive at them, however, will be key against Washington. Patience, sharp ball fakes and easy ball movement – all of which they showed in their blitzkrieg of Oregon – will be the key. Now that the lid has come off for forward Ben Humrichous, it would be nice to see the basket stay open for freshman Will Riley, who is shooting 16.1 percent on threes in his past seven games – but who showed signs of a thaw against Chicago State and Oregon (a combined 3-for-8 from long range).
Don't be shocked if the Illini step in the way-back machine and focus inside, where the undersized Huskies are terrifyingly vulnerable in this matchup. Given that Washington has no answer for Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic or gang rebounding, and the fact that Osobor tends to flirt with foul trouble, UW will have to send extra help to stop the Illini offense in the paint. If the Huskies go that route, the perimeter is suddenly free and clear. Pick your poison, fellas.