Underwood on NCAA Tournament Cancellation: “One of the most difficult conversations I’ve had with a team”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Brad Underwood describes the conversation he had with his men’s basketball team on Thursday as “one of the most difficult conversations I’ve had with a team in my 33 years of coaching.”

Illinois (21-10, 13-7 in Big Ten) was projected to receive an at-large berth in the 2020 NCAA tournament and make the program’s first appearance in the event in seven years. The unprecedented announcement by NCAA president Mark Emmert to cancel the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments means the Illini’s men’s basketball season will end without participation in any postseason play.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts in the first half of a 2017 game against Northwestern Wildcats at Allstate Arena. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

The Illini third-year head coach released a media statement Thursday evening expressing his disappointment but understanding over the decision by the NCAA to end his team’s 2019-20 season.