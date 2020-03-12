BREAKING: NCAA Tournament Canceled; Illini’s Season Ends Without Postseason Play

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- March Madness will not exist in 2020.

Due to the concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic, the NCAA released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing the cancelation of the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Illinois head men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood said Wednesday he would consider it “extremely disappointing” if NCAA tournament games were restricted to fans and, as of Wednesday morning, hadn’t been in contact with officials at the Big Ten Conference or Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman about information over travel or participating in games in large venues during public health concerns over COVID-19.

“I would be extremely disappointed for the fans if that were the case but those decisions are way, way above my level of understanding,” Underwood said Wednesday morning. “It’s one of the greatest sporting events in the world so it would be very disappointing for those who couldn’t attend or watch.”

Illinois (21-10, 13-7 in Big Ten) was projected to receive an at-large berth in the 2020 NCAA tournament for the first time in seven years. The announcement by NCAA president Mark Emmert and the announcement means the Illini’s men’s basketball season will end without participation in any postseason play.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA statement reads. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

Emmert previously said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon that upcoming championship tournaments and events will be played “with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

Illinois sophomore guard and leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu was asked Wednesday morning playing NCAA tournament games, which would be his first NCAA postseason in his college career, with limited fans and compared it to an “open gym”.

“It will be like open gym, I guess,” Dosunmu said. “I never really thought about that. I’d still try to go out there and try to win the game. I love the fans, but we’ve got to play regardless."

The Big Ten Conference released a statement shortly after the NCAA's statement canceling all canceling all sports through the end of the academic year.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions," the statement reads. "In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

The University of Illinois athletics department released a statement early Thursday afternoon saying “none of our student-athletes or coaches will be available to the media at this time” as U of I athletics officials still determine the steps going forward for spring classes, activities and sporting events.

“Several outlets have reached out to Illinois Athletics representatives looking for statements on the unfolding events surrounding COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Obviously things are moving very quickly. None of our student-athletes or coaches will be available to the media at this time. We hope to have a statement later today with more information on the future. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this time.”

Concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic have forced the cancelation of several men’s basketball conference tournaments including all Power 6 Conference leagues.

Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame have already announced the postponement/cancelation of its spring practices and spring football game while also restricting the incoming and outgoing recruiting efforts by its football staff.

The Southeastern Conference has cancelled all regular season and postseason events until March 30, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated asked Illinois associate athletics director for media relations Kent Brown Wednesday if Illinois would follow suit.

"We have put together a few committees to help guide us in those decisions," Brown's response statement to Illini Now/SI reads. "Things are changing extremely fast. No final decisions have been made at this point. All that could change, quickly, however."

Following the NCAA’s announcement that the upcoming men’s basketball tournament would be played without fans, the University of Illinois athletics department released a previous Wednesday evening statement saying no decision has been reached on the attendance policy for spring on-campus sporting events due to concerns of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic.

The Wednesday statement released by Brown reads as follows: