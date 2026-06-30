Illinois Hosts 2028 Five-Star Guard Brady Pettigrew For Unofficial Visit

Brad Underwood and his staff have lately been lauded for their international recruiting, but they have (somewhat more quietly) also consistently excelled at drawing talent from their own backyard to to the state’s flagship program. With the June addition of Kankakee guard Lincoln Williams , the Illini have now brought in an Illinois native in three straight high school classes.

And with Quinton Kitt (East Peoria) and Mason Martin (Naperville) committed in the class of 2027, that trend appears set to continue. (Kitt recently transferred to a prep school in Kansas City.)

Perhaps Brady Pettigrew, a Bolingbrook High School student and five-star prospect in the class of 2028, will extend that streak another year. And although the Illini will have to duke it out with a laundry list of other high-major programs to make it happen, Underwood and his crew are seemingly moving in the right direction after Pettigrew took an unofficial visit to Champaign on Monday (per Sam Kayser of LeagueRDY and Pettigrew's own socials).

Who is Brady Pettigrew?

VISIT NEWS: 2028 5⭐️ prospect Brady Pettigrew will take an unofficial visit to Illinois tomorrow, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-4 guard is one of the top overall prospects in the state of Illinois. #13 overall in the @SCNext 60. https://t.co/kJrZ0O5Yvy pic.twitter.com/fIV2jpC9Fs — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 29, 2026

Pettigrew is a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Bolingbrook, Illinois. He is listed as the No. 14 player in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He plays AAU basketball for Brad Beal Elite on the EYBL Circuit.

Brady Pettigrew scouting report

An ultra-polished bucket-getter, Pettigrew is as pure a scorer as it gets – and he can do it at all three levels. He has deep range and can connect on off-the-bounce triples or catch-and-shoot jumpers.

Pettigrew possesses a stellar combination of shiftiness, straight-line speed and that ability to stop on a dime – which all blends together to create a potent space creator. As a result, he gets to his spots at will. And with his elevation, he rarely faces a difficult contest.

2028 5⭐️ Brady Pettigrew TOOK OVER in this elimination game out 😳🔥



His 25 points led Bolingbrook HS (IL) to a 68-53 win over Neuqua Valley HS (IL) in an IHSA Sectional Semifinal last night❗️ pic.twitter.com/yk5kbGCDIV — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 5, 2026

Yet his shot-creation may not be his most impressive trait. An otherworldly athlete, Pettigrew can absolutely fly. Especially with his open-floor speed, he’s a highlight waiting to happen in transition.

But his athleticism truly reveals itself in multiple facets of his finishing. He can hang in the air and convert over or around defenders – or Pettigrew will elevate into a defender, create contact and finish through them. And his overall body control is thoroughly impressive.

On defense, as tends to be the case for players with his blend of size and athleticism, Pettigrew has the tools to be exceptional. The same holds true for his rebounding.

How Brady Pettigrew would fit at Illinois

It cannot be emphasized enough: Pettigrew is a scorer through and through. Even as a freshman at the high-major level, the expectation is that he will be a go-to scoring option whenever he is on the floor.

Whether as a spark-plug option off the bench or in a starting guard role, Pettigrew’s primary responsibility will almost certainly be scoring the rock. How he develops as a facilitator, defender and rebounder in the next two years will likely determine his ceiling as he enters his college career.

But considering Pettigrew’s established scoring prowess and Underwood’s penchant for maximizing players’ abilities in other areas of the game – specifically defending and rebounding – not to mention Illinois’ recent success with gifted combo guards, a Pettigrew-Illini union would likely be an ideal fit for both player and program.