Illinois Basketball Lands Top 2026 In-State Recruit Lincoln Williams: What to Know

Early June tends to be prime recruiting season for college hoops programs – but rarely for the next season ahead. Yet on Monday, Illinois made headlines not for extending an offer to a 2027 or 2028 target but instead for adding another piece to its already-loaded 2026-27 roster: in-state 2026 guard Lincoln Williams.

Who is Illinois commit Lincoln Williams?

Tabbed as a three-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois (per 247Sports’ composite rankings), Williams has been a coveted prospect for quite some time. He played his prep hoops at Kankakee High School, roughly 75 miles north of Champaign’s State Farm Center.

From Kankakee to Champaign.



Welcome to the Orange and Blue, Lincoln!



🟠 https://t.co/L6XXGpeMjG pic.twitter.com/qMc3LggrEX — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) June 8, 2026

Williams became the sixth 2026 recruit to pledge his talents to the Illini, joining a star-studded crew headlined by five-star Quentin Coleman and four-star Lucas Morillo .

Lincoln Williams scouting report

Washington's Jonah Funk defends against Kankakee's Lincoln Williams in the first half of the Class 3A Washington Sectional semifinal Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Washington Community High School. The Redbirds' rallied to defeat Kankakee 65-63 in overtime. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lengthy 6-foot-5, Williams possesses tremendous physical tools – and none more so than his otherworldly bounce. Save maybe for Andrej Stojakovic, who recorded one of the highest vertical jumps at the 2026 NBA Draft combine, Williams is perhaps already the most gifted vertical athlete on the Illini roster.

6’6 Lincoln Williams (Kankakee HS) has committed to Illinois! Worth the wait for the class of 2026 in-state star. #Illini pic.twitter.com/KZCCdrPype — Scott/Ballislife (@BallisLifeCHI) June 8, 2026

Although Williams makes his on-court living above the rim, he isn’t just a one-trick pony. He scored a program-best 1,853 career points at Kankakee for a reason: He is a complete scorer. Williams has a midrange game, can step out beyond the arc and can, as previously mentioned, finish at the cup.

Defensively, Williams has the ability to be dominant. He pairs his jumping ability with solid lateral agility, a plus wingspan and next-level anticipation (averaging three steals and two blocks as a senior).

How will Lincoln Williams fit at Illinois?

In Year 1, it will be tough for Williams to carve out a role in Illinois’ mostly cemented rotation. That said, he projects into a specific mold. Initially, the Illini will likely utilize him primarily as a cutter and rim attacker on offense but put an emphasis on developing him as a defensive stopper on the other end.

With that in mind, it is possible (albeit unlikely) that Williams could emerge as one of the final players in the Illini rotation in 2026-27. Given his potential impact as a low-usage player – that is, if he quickly develops into a valuable defender – Williams may have an outside shot to play spare minutes.

Most likely, though, Williams will spend much of his freshman season carving more muscle into his slim frame with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, sharpening his jumper and gaining valuable experience in scrimmage sessions and behind the scenes with the Illini in 2026-27 before stepping into a weightier role in 2027-28.