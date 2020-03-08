IlliniNow
Illini Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day at Illinois

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to Senior Day at the State Farm Center where Illinois (20-10, 12-7 in Big Ten Conference) will host Iowa in the regular season . 

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about 20 minutes from the opening tip. 

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button. 

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time. 

---------------------------------- 

Game 31: No. 18 Iowa at No. 23 Illinois  

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, March 8, 2020: 6 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.  

Capacity: 15,544  

Records: Iowa 20-10, 11-8 in Big Ten; 23-10, 10-10 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Illinois 20-10, 12-7 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.  

Line: Illinois by 3.5  

Series Notes: Illinois leads the all-time series 85-76 but Iowa holds a current five-game winning streak. However, Illinois leads the series in Champaign 62-17. Iowa has won three of the last four meetings at the State Farm Center, including its last visit on Jan. 11, 2018 (104-87 in overtime).  

TV: BTN - Kevin Kugler (PBP), Shon Morris (analyst), Olivia Dekker (Sideline)  

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 84 and at FightingIllini.com.  

------------------------------------------------- 

NOTE: Uniform Update - Illinois seems to be going with the white traditional uniforms. Iowa will go with the all black road uniforms. 

---------------------- 

NOTE: Officials for today's game are Terry Wymer, Rob Kueneman, Earl Walton. 

-------------------------------------------- 

NOTE: Illinois likely going with the four-guard starting lineup around Kofi Cockburn.  

------------------------ 

Things Illinois can accomplish with a win today:  

  • No. 4 seed in 2020 Big Ten tournament and the double-bye into the quarterfinals 

  • First 13+ win Big Ten season since 2005 

----------------------------------

