Illini Live Blog: Welcome to Senior Day at Illinois

Game 31: No. 18 Iowa at No. 23 Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, March 8, 2020: 6 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Iowa 20-10, 11-8 in Big Ten; 23-10, 10-10 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Illinois 20-10, 12-7 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 3.5

Series Notes: Illinois leads the all-time series 85-76 but Iowa holds a current five-game winning streak. However, Illinois leads the series in Champaign 62-17. Iowa has won three of the last four meetings at the State Farm Center, including its last visit on Jan. 11, 2018 (104-87 in overtime).

TV: BTN - Kevin Kugler (PBP), Shon Morris (analyst), Olivia Dekker (Sideline)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 84 and at FightingIllini.com.

NOTE: Uniform Update - Illinois seems to be going with the white traditional uniforms. Iowa will go with the all black road uniforms.

NOTE: Officials for today's game are Terry Wymer, Rob Kueneman, Earl Walton.

NOTE: Illinois likely going with the four-guard starting lineup around Kofi Cockburn.

Things Illinois can accomplish with a win today:

No. 4 seed in 2020 Big Ten tournament and the double-bye into the quarterfinals

First 13+ win Big Ten season since 2005

