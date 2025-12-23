What Illinois’ Return to the KenPom Top 10 Says After Missouri Rout

Even in the aftermath of Illinois’ best wins of the 2025-26 campaign (Texas Tech and Tennessee), we felt it was necessary to highlight the Illini woes – whether they be defensive shortcomings or letdowns on the glass – as they could come back to bite Brad Underwood’s club down the road.

And evidently they did – specifically the defensive breakdowns, which were on full display in Illinois’ loss to Nebraska. But on Monday night, in a rivalry contest against Missouri, the Illini played nearly flawless basketball .

In every facet of the game, Illinois dominated its border-state rival, controlling the glass (winning the rebounding battle 43-24), shutting down Missouri’s rim-rocking star (Mark Mitchell had just five points) and putting together an efficient, ball-movement-driven offensive performance (91 points on 20 assists and 51.7 percent shooting from the field).

Although it wasn’t just the box score numbers – Illinois’ intensity and focus was at its highest level this year – the quantitative data was thoroughly impressive. In turn, KenPom rewarded the Illini, pushing them back into its top 10 while giving boosts to their offensive and defensive ratings.

Where is Illinois ranked in KenPom after the Missouri blowout?

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Illinois’ defense jumped from No. 35 (pre-Missouri) to No. 27, and the offense climbed to No. 2 after ranking No. 4 ahead of tipoff. Subsequently, the Illini inched up from No. 12 to No. 9 overall.

Among Big Ten teams, only Purdue – at No. 5 in KenPom – and top-rated Michigan rank above Illinois. Other conference squads in the top 25 include No. 22 Nebraska, No. 19 Iowa and No. 13 Michigan State. (All data updated through games of December 22.)

Why it matters

Dec 9, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) celebrates as time winds down on the win against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

We say it every time: The NCAA Tournament selection committee loves KenPom. The higher the Illini climb in the metric, the better seed the committee is likely to hand Illinois come Selection Sunday.

Also, it’s a measuring stick. It’s an unbiased, high-level analytical tool that can give us – and Illinois itself – insight into where the club needs more improvement (defense) and which areas appear to be thriving under current circumstances (offense).

To be clear, though, KenPom – and any numbers-driven metric, for that matter – isn’t a catch-all. The eye test will always be a key component in attempts to grasp a team’s overall ability. But if the Illini continue to muster the kind of energy and focus they brought to Monday's game while simultaneously winning over the metrics, then their stock will only continue trending in the right direction.