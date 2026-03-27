The Adjustment That Sent Illinois Past Houston and Into the Elite Eight

There was nothing pretty about Illinois’ 65-55 win over Houston, and that was exactly why it was so impressive. The Sweet 16 turned into the kind of game the Cougars usually drag teams into on their home floor: physical, cramped, low-scoring and generally unpleasant for anyone hoping to see free-flowing offense. Every possession felt like it had to be dug out of the dirt. Every basket felt earned. And yet, in the middle of all that mess, Illinois looked like the team that was more prepared for the fight.

That started with the Illini coaching staff. In a game in which clean looks were hard to find and small tactical edges mattered more than usual, Illinois had the better plan. The Illini didn't just survive Houston’s style. They met it, adjusted for it and, for long stretches, controlled it. On a night that demanded toughness, discipline and just a little bit of basketball stubbornness, Illinois brought all three.



And a huge part of that came in ball screen coverage.

Illinois' big adjustment against Houston in the Sweet 16

Illinois has spent most of the season defending opponents' pick-and-roll actions with drop coverage. That is the usual blueprint. The big sits back, protects the rim and trusts the rest of the defense to survive the rest. But against Houston’s electric guard trio of Kingston Flemings, Milos Uzan and Emmanuel Sharp, Underwood and the Illini went a different direction. Instead of passively sitting back and letting those guards get comfortable, Illinois hedged ball screens with its bigs and forced Houston to give up the ball.



That was the game right there.

This is the thrill. pic.twitter.com/E2a4m0HbkU — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 27, 2026

Because Houston’s guards are dangerous when they get downhill. Flemings in particular can be a real problem when he gets into his midrange pull-up game, and Uzan and Sharp are both more than capable of punishing a defense that lets them play in space. Illinois clearly decided it was not interested in watching that movie. The Illini brought their bigs up, cut off those driving lanes and made Houston’s guards make quicker decisions than they wanted to make.

Brad Underwood on why the adjustment was made

“Our opponent. We have seen some elite guards,” Underwood said Thursday after the Houston win. “Those three tonight, the guards of VCU, the way they play, it was very important to force them to give it up tonight. If you let them get downhill and attack, we felt that they could put some fouls on our bigs.”

That showed up all night. Illinois didn't let Houston’s guards settle into rhythm. There were no easy strolls into pull-up jumpers. No comfortable downhill attacks. No repeated chances to turn the corner, collapse the defense and start spraying the ball around. Illinois turned every possession into work. Annoying, exhausting, miserable work.



Underwood also said that against great offensive guards, “you aren’t going to solve every problem.”



That is true. But Illinois solved a lot of them.

The hedge coverage took away a ton of what makes Houston’s guards so dangerous, and Illinois paired it with strong work off the ball. That part mattered just as much. It's one thing to force the ball out of a guard’s hands. It's another thing entirely to do that without losing shooters and cutters all over the court. Illinois managed both.

The Illini stayed attached on the perimeter, rotated well and did a terrific job limiting clean three-point looks out of those actions. Houston hit a couple late, but when the game was actually hanging in the balance, Illinois’ defense was the one dictating terms.

Lots of people, including us at Illinois on SI, have questioned whether the Illinois coaching staff adjusts quickly enough when a game calls for something different. On Thursday night, with the season on the line, that group gave a pretty emphatic answer. The Illini rolled out a new strategy, executed it beautifully and rode it all the way to the Elite Eight. All credit due.