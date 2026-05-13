Where Illinois' Keaton Wagler is Projected in ESPN's Latest NBA Mock Draft

On Sunday afternoon, the 2026 NBA draft lottery took place, cementing the order of the top 14 picks (barring any future trades). The key storylines: the Washington Wizards own the No. 1 pick, the Chicago Bulls jumped into the top four and, most importantly for Illinois’ Keaton Wagler , the Indiana Pacers’ top-four-protected pick fell to No. 5, which grants the Los Angeles Clippers the selection.

Given Wagler’s skill set is viewed by many scouts as malleable, the 6-foot-6 guard can slot into a lead ballhandler role or serve as an off-ball creator. In other words, the Clippers already boasting a standout lead guard (Darius Garland) won’t discourage them from pursuing Wagler with that No. 5 pick.

And, as far as ESPN’s Jeremy Woo is concerned, that is the expectation, as the draft pundit predicted Wagler to the Clippers in his first post-lottery projection .

Why the Los Angeles Clippers would be a suitable fit for Keaton Wagler

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

For the most part, draftees have zero say in which threads they’ll be donning in the league. But, naturally, everyone is seeking a dream fit. And Wagler might get just that with the Clippers.

He would have the opportunity to learn from a handful of veterans (notably Garland, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum) while ideally being an instant contributor on a team with NBA-playoff expectations in 2026-27 – the latter of which is rare for a top-5 pick in Year 1.

The biggest question for Wagler: how will he fare off the ball? His shooting and IQ speak to high-level abilities in a non-ball dominant role. But Wagler also was, at times, a complete non-factor at Illinois if the ball wasn’t in his hands. (That said, it was a small sample size and very early in his collegiate career.)

If he can find success in a two-guard role with the Clippers – which would be his primary spot with Garland in the mix – Wagler’s NBA floor instantly jumps while his already-elevated ceiling only inches even higher.

Will Illinois’ Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic get drafted in 2026?

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives Saturday, April 4, 2026, past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Woo’s mock draft for ESPN, he projected two other Illini to also hear their name called. He slotted the Houston Rockets to nab Andrej Stojakovic with the No. 53 pick and the Chicago Bulls to select Kylan Boswell with the No. 56 pick. (Worth noting, the expectation remains that Stojakovic will likely elect to forgo the NBA draft and return to Illinois – although his decision appears to hinge largely on his performance in the NBA Draft Combine.)