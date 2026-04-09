Illinois Linked to High-Scoring Transfer Guard Alex Wilkins
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Transfer-portal season is upon us. And less than one day into the official opening (window is from April 7-21), Illinois has already shown "interest" in a potential target, per The Portal Report.
The Illini appear to be seeking a future lead guard to take over the vacancy that is expected to be left by Keaton Wagler’s departure to the next level – and, evidently, they seem to believe that Furman transfer Alex Wilkins may be that guy.
Who is Alex Wilkins?
Unranked as a class of 2025 high school recruit, Wilkins went to Furman and made an immediate splash. He averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 assists as a freshman. And he didn’t put up those numbers for a run-of-the-mill mid-major club, as Furman made an NCAA Tournament appearance this year, before it took UConn, the eventual national-title runner-ups, to the brink in the first round.
And against that Huskies defense which has given Illinois oh-so-many problems, Wilkins didn’t miss a beat, going for 21 points (on 8-for-15 from the field) and four assists to help his squad nearly pull off the miraculous opening-round upset.
Furman transfer Alex Wilkins scouting report
Rarely do we throw out comparisons, especially one as lofty as this, but Wilkins’ game does resemble Wagler’s in a variety of ways. The jumper is eerily similar (both have low releases, but fluid, one-motion shots), as is their best attribute: pick-and-roll operation.
Wilkins ran heavy ball-screen action at Furman, and he was a fantastic creator out of it. And he may be preying on head coach Brad Underwood’s other weak spot: below the free throw-line playmaking. But the key word is playmaking. Wilkins’ decision-making, however, may need some fine-tuning.
The 6-foot-5 guard – yes, he also has the always-coveted positional size – averaged 3.8 turnovers per game this past season. As for his three-point shooting, Wilkins hit 1.9 per game, and the shotmaking itself was thoroughly impressive (hang pull-ups, step-backs, extremely deep threes – you name it), but he shot just 32.8 percent from long range. Part of that may have been a result of his shot diet, though, as his free-throw percentage (82.4 percent) was quite encouraging.
Wilkins also has some burst that allows him to get downhill, but he relies more on his length and patience to get to the basket and convert – or get to the charity stripe (shot 4.1 free throws per game).
Evidently, there are a few question marks: the lack of rebounding at his size, the high turnover rate, not to mention the lack of defensive production (totaled a combined 31 steals and blocks on the year), the latter of which may be a red flag considering he led the Southern Conference with 98 personal fouls.
That said, the upside is through the roof: high-level shotmaker and gifted creator with the physical tools to thrive in the Big Ten. And, not for nothing, Wilkins would perhaps be able to spend multiple years at Illinois, as he likely wouldn’t be a prime NBA candidate after just one season in the orange and blue.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf