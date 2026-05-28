Illinois Freshman Quentin Coleman Adds to Hype With Team USA Nod

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood and his staff have made a habit of finding freshmen who don't exactly need a redshirt year to develop into impact players.

In recent seasons, Illinois has brought in Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic , and the results have been hard to ignore. Jakucionis, Riley and Wagler all turned their freshman seasons into NBA exits, while Mirkovic quickly became another major piece in Champaign. That isn't just recruiting well. That's basically turning the freshman class into an express lane.

It's really cool to see Quentin Coleman make it. He's had an incredible 12 months and is one of my favorite incoming freshmen guards. He was a fringe top 100 recruit in a lot of places not that long ago. https://t.co/driUMcGMzg — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) May 27, 2026

Now, Quentin Coleman looks like he could be next to hit that ramp.

Coleman was recently named to the 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team, giving the rising Illinois freshman another major moment in what has been a fast climb. He will play in the FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup from June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico, spending the early part of his summer alongside some of the best young players in the country.

Most incoming freshmen might be relaxing on a beach before the grind of college basketball begins. Coleman will instead be playing international basketball with Team USA, learning from some high-major college coaches as well.

Coleman has been rising up the recruiting ranks and has backed it up with impressive showcases throughout the spring. His combination of size, scoring ability and confidence has made him one of the more intriguing incoming freshmen in the country. Making the USA U18 roster only adds to that momentum.

For Illinois, it couldn't be a more welcome sign. The Illini enter next season with national title aspirations, and Coleman may not be coming to Champaign as a player who simply waits his turn. Depending on how the roster settles, he could push for a starting role right away . That is a lot for any freshman, but Underwood has shown he is more than willing to trust young talent if that talent is ready.

The national team experience should only help. Coleman will be tested against elite competition, forced to adjust quickly and asked to fit alongside other high-level players. Those are all things that should translate well once he arrives at Illinois.

The Illini freshmen pipeline has been flowing freely, and Coleman appears set up to be the next to whoosh through. If his spring rise was the opening act, a summer with Team USA could be the next sign that Illinois has landed another freshman capable of making an immediate impact.