Holiday Family Feud: Illinois' Tomislav vs. Arkansas' Zvonimir Ivisic
Illinois and No. 19 Arkansas have a lot in common.
Both have five wins – all over mid-major squads – and two of them have come against the same teams (Maryland Eastern Shore and Little Rock).
Both have just one loss – each coming against a Top 25 opponent.
And both have an elite freshman point guard who runs the show: Boogie Fland for Arkansas and Kasparas Jakucionis for Illinois.
Perhaps their biggest similarity, however, is that each has an Ivisic.
Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic and Arkansas' Zvonimir Ivisic are twin brothers from Croatia who began their basketball careers in the Adriatic League playing for SC Derby before striking off to the States to play college basketball.
Zvonimir arrived a year earlier than Tomislav, spending his freshman season in Kentucky under John Calipari before following the coach to Arkansas.
Meanwhile, Tomislav spent an extra year in the Adriatic League and then crossed the pond, ultimately winding up in Champaign.
Despite this being Tomislav’s first year of college basketball, both brothers are listed as sophomores.
Less than a month into the college basketball season, the brothers are set for a head-to-head matchup when Illinois meets Arkansas in Kansas City, Missouri, for a Thanksgiving Day showdown on Thursday (3 p.m. CT, on CBS).
And while a brother-versus-brother contest is compelling theater all on its own (especially when you're talking about 14-plus feet of matchup), it isn’t just a fun sidebar ahead of the game. The Ivisic twins could very well decide the game's final outcome.
For that reason, it's worth taking a closer look at this unique matchup:
Defense
An inch taller at 7-foot-2, and 20 pounds lighter, Zvonimir is more athletic and mobile than his brother, evident in his excellent shot blocking (2.8 per game) and ability to create deflections and steals (1.0 per game) for the Razorbacks. To be clear, Tomislav is no defensive pushover (1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game), but he isn't quite as agile in help or in the defensive playmaking department against top Division I athletes as his brother.
Rebounding
Through six games, Tomislav has been dominant on the boards, averaging 8.7 per game, which comes as no surprise between his height (7-foot-1) and 255-pound frame. Pairing his physical attributes with strong anticipation skills and a solid motor, Tomislav is the leading rebounder on one of the best rebounding teams in the country. Zvonimir manages less than half Tomislav's output here (4.0 boards per game), though he plays somewhat fewer minutes (23.3 to Tomislav’s 26.0) and may be bring that number up as he adjusts to the college game.
Shooting
Zvonimir has been scorching the nets for the Razorbacks, making 2.2 3-pointers per game at a mind-boggling 56.5 clip through six games. Last year at Kentucky, Zvonimir shot 37.5 percent from distance, and his current shooting is unsustainable – but he’s clearly a high-level shooter. By comparison, Tomislav has struggled a bit from beyond the arc (28.0 percent) but continues to put them up (4.2 per game) and stretch opposing defenses. His volume isn't likely to change under Illini coach Brad Underwood, who earlier this season said of Tomislav, “He’s been one of our best 3-point shooters, statistically, throughout practice. If he gets six of them, 10 of them, 12 of them, I’m all in.” Good call, coach. Tomislav shot an impressive 42.3 percent on 3s last season in the Adriatic League.
Post-Up Game
If Zvonimir is the superior perimeter shooter (at least for now), Tomislav appears to have more game around the basket between the brothers. A constant post-up threat, Tomislav has an array of moves on the block that allow him to get to finishes with either hand, and he's a great passer out of the paint. Zvonimir has yet to be featured in a post-up role for Arkansas and has primarily served as a spot-up shooter and pick-and-pop guy on the offensive end. Yet he, too, is a very good passer out of the paint when he sets up inside. Check out this dime from last season:
Zvonimir and Tomislav, each superbly talented, bring different skill sets to their respective clubs while leaving a significant impression on games. Tomislav is sure to get up some shots from the perimeter in order to draw the long-limbed, shot-swatting Zvonimir out of the paint, but don't be surprised if he spends some time on the block in an effort to take advantage of his stronger frame and more advanced post repertoire. If Tomislav can get Zvonimir into foul trouble, the Illini could find their path to the rim a much clearer one.